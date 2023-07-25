Lavender Nails Are Trending For Summer Thanks To Sofia Richie

Here’s everything you need to know about lavender nails.

What are lavender nails?

‘Lavender nails find the sweet spot between a deeper purple and a lighter lilac,’ says celebrity manicurist Alyx Lippiatt. ‘Essentially, it mimics the colour of the lavender flower.’

Why are lavender nails trending?

'Lavender nails are trending because they’re the perfect muted summer colour,' says Alyx. ‘They're popular because they work so well with all skin-tones, plus they're a great way to have fun with colour without opting for anything more dramatic like neon nails.’

How to get lavender nails at home

‘For a classic lavender manicure look just like Sofia’s you could try NailsInc Alter Eco Plant Power Vegan Nail Polish, £9,' suggests Alyx. 'It's long-lasting and quick drying. There's also the NailsInc Eco Glow Plant Power Vegan Nail Polish, £9 if you fancy adding a shimmering twist – just a couple of layers and you'll be left with a beautiful glimmering finish.’

Best Lavender Manicures : 2023