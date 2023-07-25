Lavender Nails Are Trending For Summer Thanks To Sofia Richie

This summer has seen already seen an abundance of new viral nail designs hit our social media feeds. From Molly-Mae’s favourite milky manicure to Margot Robbie’s Barbie-core nails, it’s fair to say we’ve not struggled for manicure inspiration over the past few months. The latest summer shade set to go viral? The lavender manicure, and, unsurprisingly, it’s Sofia Richie who’s behind its popularity. It was only mere weeks ago the newly wed set social media alight with her blueberry milk nails, a sheer blue-meets-white polish that saw devotees pinning, saving and liking the world over. Now, she’s switching things up, taking to her TikTok account to declare lavender polish the nails of the summer. The best part? It's a shade suited to all nail shapes.
Here’s everything you need to know about lavender nails.
What are lavender nails?
‘Lavender nails find the sweet spot between a deeper purple and a lighter lilac,’ says celebrity manicurist Alyx Lippiatt. ‘Essentially, it mimics the colour of the lavender flower.’
Why are lavender nails trending?
'Lavender nails are trending because they’re the perfect muted summer colour,' says Alyx. ‘They're popular because they work so well with all skin-tones, plus they're a great way to have fun with colour without opting for anything more dramatic like neon nails.’
How to get lavender nails at home
‘For a classic lavender manicure look just like Sofia’s you could try NailsInc Alter Eco Plant Power Vegan Nail Polish, £9,' suggests Alyx. 'It's long-lasting and quick drying. There's also the NailsInc Eco Glow Plant Power Vegan Nail Polish, £9 if you fancy adding a shimmering twist – just a couple of layers and you'll be left with a beautiful glimmering finish.’
Now that your privy to all things lavender nails then read on for our Grazia approved edit of the best Pinterest-worthy lavender manicure designs. From micro French designs to nail sticker inspiration, there's something suited to all nail finishes including gel nails, BIAB nails and acrylic nails.
Best Lavender Manicures : 2023
Main image credit: Instagram @sofiarichiegrainge