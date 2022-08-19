BIAB Nails: Everything You Need To Know About The Gel Builder Trend Taking Over Instagram

by Sameeha Shaikh |

It doesn't take much for a nail trend to hit the big time. The appetite for new gen finishes - read: Hailey Bieber's viral glazed doughnut nails - nail art and statement nail shapes has long paved the way for social media sensations in the manicure department.

The latest nail trend sending our feeds into a spin goes by the name of BIAB. Currently, #biabnails has amassed 434,783 posts on Instagram, while over on TikTok #biab has received 220.7M views.

These are not small figures by any means, as far as nail trends are concerned. But, unlike what we've seen before - everything from logo nail art to micro French tips and even filing your nails into the same shape as your shoe's toe - this particular trend doesn't only hit the right notes visually, it protects your nails too.

Intrigued? Here's everything you need to know:

What Are BIAB And Builder Gel?

Let's start with the acronym itself. BIAB stands for 'builder in a bottle', which is also known as builder gel. This range of nail products are specifically designed to add strength and structure to your natural nails. If you're familiar with the brand The Gel Bottle, you'll know that they're credited with developing BIAB.

It's a diverse tool, too. It can be used to add length to your natural nails, creating longer tips. You can also layer BIAB on top of your natural nails to give them strength and prevent breakage.

How Long Does A BIAB Or Builder Gel Manicure Last?

A BIAB mani can last up to three weeks, but with proper nail prep it can last much longer. We don't advise keeping a BIAB set on for too long though, after around four weeks they can either be infilled or soaked off.

'Builder gel is an all-in-one, it contains a primer, a base coat, a colour and the builder gel in the mixture. All these ingredients mean we cut out four steps in the manicure process,' says BIAB nail expert Alexandra Teleki.

So what does the procedure look like? 'First, you prep the nail, wipe it with pure acetone to remove any residue or oils, and then apply the gel mixture directly to the nail.'

What Are The Benefits Of A BIAB Or Builder Gel Manicure?

The magic lies in what's happening beneath the coat of BIAB applied to your nails. While the consistency of the formula is thick, the added layers of protection enable nails to grow steadily and lessens the chances of breakage. In other words, if you have a biting habit, this may be your 'get out of jail free' card.

The thickness of BIAB is what helps to reinforce strength, durability and protection from external factors like knocks and bumps.

What's more, BIAB nail looks can be achieved without the need for glue or plastic tips, and it can also be used to repair broken nails.

What's The Difference Between A BIAB Manicure And A Gel Manicure?

Developed by CND under the brand name Shellac, gel polish is a liquid polish that is hardened under a UV lamp. It is the process of 'curing' (using a UV lamp) that ensures the polish is chip-resistant and long-wearing.

BIAB is a type of gel polish with a stronger base, which assists nail growth. The only pitfall to bear in mind is that BIAB polishes are available in a limited shade range. But fret not, if you're sold on the trend but set on a shade that's not available in BIAB, you need only apply any other gel polish over a clear BIAB base.

How Much Does A BIAB Manicure Cost?

This will depend on where you live. If you are inner city based for example, prices may be higher. The typical price range is £25 to £70.

Is BIAB The Future Of Nails?

'The whole industry is moving towards 'no-rush' manicures - detailed, quality work, and people are leaving extensions behind. There has been a shift towards natural nails,' says Teleki.

'I do nails the way I would like my own nails to be done, it needs to be an experience. BIAB nails is what gives you that luxury, lasting experience.'