Millennials Can Relax- According To Sofia Richie, The Side Parting Is Finally Back

Sofia Richie Grainge has barely given us a moment to recover since her wedding ceremony reached viral status. Her balmy, French Riviera nuptials were pinned, saved and liked the world over – and for good reason. Whether brides-to-be were swooning over her trio of Chanel Couture wedding gowns, her signature milky pink manicure, or the peach-toned balm behind her bridal lips, Sofia has officially earned herself ‘It girl’ status. And they hype doesn't look set to wane any time soon.

It's Sofia’s hair that has become social media's latest obsession. Ever the purveyor of ‘quiet luxury,’ her golden blonde highlights have become a much requested look in salons – it's a hue fans have coined ‘rich-girl blonde.’ Understated, luxurious, with a muti-dimensional medley of honey-tones, you'll often find it styled into a sleek middle parting. But not for much longer. Why? Because Sofia Richie is in her side parting era.

Revealed: Sofia Richie Grainge’s Side Parting

Taking to Instagram Sofia posted a picture of herself ready to attend a Chanel dinner. While she was dressed in a characteristically elegant sheer black dress, it was her hair that proved to be the talk of the moment - the signature blonde remained, but the centre parting did not.

The comment section was awash with fans praising her new look. ‘Sofia Richie wore a side part so I wore a side part’ wrote one. ‘Guess I need a side part again now,' typed another. Those familiar with TikTok trends will be only too aware that the side-part had long been deemed as 'uncool' by Gen Z. But now? Millennials can breathe a sigh of relief. If Sofia says it’s in? Then you best believe it's in.