How To Remove Acrylic Nails At Home

by Sameeha Shaikh |

If you've ever had acrylics done or avidly watch acrylic ASMR content, you'll know that this globally popular nail treatment is no joke.

Application is one thing, but the removal process is a whole other beast. There's a reason why the the cardinal rule is to ensure safe removal, preferably via a skilled nail technician.

However, sometimes duty calls and we find ourselves having to resort to the unthinkable: DIY acrylic removal. It's a tricky process, but luckily we've enlisted the help of nail expert Alexandra Teleki for the ins and outs of the at-home removal process.

Here's everything you need to know before you remove acrylics at home.

Can I Safely Remove Acrylics At Home?

In a nutshell, yes. However, there are a few things to consider before you opt for the DIY route.

"The reason that it’s generally not recommended to remove your acrylic nails at home is because many people do it incorrectly and try to force the acrylics off, which can cause damage to the natural nails," says nail expert Alexandra Teleki.

"However, if you use the right technique you can remove the outgrown acrylic nails safely at home."

How To Do It Yourself

For safe removal, you will need a 100/180, £5, file to debulk the acrylic, pure acetone to soak the nails for five to 10 minutes and a cuticle pusher to gently remove the acrylic.

If it doesn’t come off easily, file it again and soak it for another five minutes in the acetone until it comes off easily.

Once you have removed the product, use a 220/240 file, £169, to shape the nails and a nail buffer to remove any residue of acrylic.

Finishing Touches