Love Island 2023’s Mehdi Edno: ‘Looks Are Important But They Aren’t Everything’

With Love Island back for yet another summer of love, we've been getting to know the newest bunch of Islanders. And whilst we don't have an Italian stallion in the villa this year, we do have a French, erm, croissant in Medhi Edno...

Turning some heads in the villa, Mehdi is just one of the lucky Islanders appearing on our screens. Opening up about his very successful flirting technique, the star told ITV 'I'd simply start by speaking French, that usually gets the girls interested.'

And insisting he's in it for the long run, Mehdi told ITV 'I've been busy for the last few years with work and doing my Masters degree, but now I'm done with the busy schedule and ready to find love.'

How old is Mehdi Edno?

Mehdi is currently 26 years old, making him one of the oldest islanders so far.

He's hoping that his more mature age (by Love Island standards that is) will reflect in how he handles himself in the villa.

Mehdi explains, 'I’m 26 years old, so I know how to approach things. I guess I’m mature enough not to hurt anyone’s feelings.'

Where is Mehdi Edno from?

The French model is from Bordeaux, in Southwestern France, but currently lives in London.

What does Mehdi Edno do?

Aside from a modelling career, Mehdi is also a Communications Manager.

What is Mehdi Edno's type?

The islander has already given fans of the show an insight into his type on paper, telling ITV, 'Looks are important but they aren't everything. A good sense of humour and someone who is outgoing and up for an adventure is what I'm looking for.'

He continues, 'I like someone outgoing, ambitious, and fiery. I like to be in trouble! The most important quality is a good sense of humour. It doesn’t mean the jokes are good, but at least you try.'

According to Mehdi, former _Love Island_er Maura Higgins is his perfect woman. He says, 'I love her personality and the way she looks.'

Does Mehdi Edno have social media?

You can follow Mehdi on @mehdiedno, where he shares outtakes of his life with his 5,600 followers.