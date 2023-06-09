Love Island Bombshell Whitney Has A Wig Business And Here’s Everything You Need To Know

We are going to make a bold claim and say Whitney Adebayo made one of the most iconic bombshell entrances in Love Island history. The first female bombshell of series ten, she joined the villa just three days into the show, stealing newly heartbroken Andre Furtado away for a date at the beach.

Love Island's Whitney ©©ITV Plc

Lying on the sun-soaked sand with the waves of the Mediterranean crashing behind, viewers met Whitney with a MAC Cosmetics compact and MAC Cosmetics Clear Lipglass in hand, a neat hint at her status as a beauty authority.

Later introducing herself to the rest of the group, Whitney reveals she is the owner of a wig business and tells the islanders that she packed 30 of her favourites wigs to bring with her into the villa. After the girls compliment her 'unreal' mermaid lengths, Whitney says, 'I've got a wig business so I'll be changing my wigs all the time.'

What is Whitney Adebayo's wig business called?

The 25-year-old entrepreneur launched CC Hair (meaning Candy Corner) when she was at university and has since dedicated her time and expertise to providing customers with luxurious and affordable wigs. Offering everything from wigs to frontals and closures, Whitney's CC Hair is a one-stop shop for show-stopping styles.

Posting on Instagram late last year, Whitney said, 'Like a lot of us girls I’ve always had a passion for hair, however I noticed a lot of flaws in the hair industry that I couldn't overlook which is why I started Candy Corner in my second year of university. The goal was to break traditional beauty standards and social status rooted in the hair industry and build a community that comes together to genuinely support each other through their love of hair.'