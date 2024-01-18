Who is ‘Love Island: All Stars’ Latest Bombshell, Joshua Ritchie?

Summer might feel like a world away, but Love Island: All Stars is certainly carrying us through these frosty months.

Whipping some of the most iconic ghosts of Love Island past off to South Africa, a whole bunch of Islanders have stepped foot back into the villa hoping for a second shot at love.

So far we’ve had exes Molly Smith and Callum Jones awkwardly reunite, as well as Jake Cornish quit the villa within the first few days after being partnered with ex Liberty Poole.

But the real chaos will come with the bombshells – one of which is season one star, Joshua Ritchie.

Here’s everything to know about our All Star islander.

Who is Joshua Ritchie?

Longtime Love Island fans will recall Joshua from the first ever series in 2015.

On stepping back into the villa, he said “If someone’s in a couple it definitely will not stop me. I always get what I want.’

Back in 2020, the star reportedly landed himself in hot water after breaking lockdown rules to allegedly host an '80 person house party.'

How old is Joshua Ritchie?

Born on 21 May 1994, Bolton-born Joshua is currently 29 years old (and a Gemini, for any Astrology fans)…

When was Joshua Ritchie originally on Love Island?

Back in 2015, a fresh-faced 21 year old Josh appeared on the first ever series of Love Island. He won’t be a stranger in the All Stars villa – with fellow season one islanders Luis Morrison and Hannah Elizabeth also there.

Who did Joshua Ritchie couple up with on Love Island?

Back in 2015, Joshua finished in third place on Love Island, while coupled up with Lauren Richardson. However, the duo never dated and left the show in a good old friendship couple.

Joshua famously dated Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby, with the pair finishing in second place after appearing together on Celebrity Coach Trip and presenting a few episodes of TV show Just Tattoo Of Us together. However, the pair called it quits after two years of dating in 2019.

Charlotte announced the ‘pretty bad breakup’ on Instagram, writing ‘Sadly, the relationship seems to have broken down. Hoping we can still remain civil and wish him the best for the future.’

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 28: Charlotte Crosby and boyfriend Joshua Ritchie arriving back at their hotel in London after attending Britain's Got Talent - semi final at Hammersmith Apollo on May 28, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil/GC Images)

Since then, Joshua has enjoyed romances with Coronation Street’s Stephanie Davis and Made In Chelsea’s Liv Bentley.

Does Joshua Ritchie have a baby?

Turns out, Joshua also have an ex already in the All Stars Villa. The star dated Love Islander Georgia Harrison in 2022, with the two gaining attention online after pretending the star was pregnant. The drama began when Georgia posted pictures of her holding her stomach alongside Josh, writing, ‘Can’t believe we have managed to keep it a secret for this long, at least the cat is out the bag. To new beginnings. Obviously we’re hoping it has my brains, both our sense of humours, and 80% my looks after editing.’

The pair quickly deleted the post, with Georgia clarifying ‘I’m obvs not pregnant. We were just lolling ‘cause I held my belly for some reason in half the pics.’

The pair split shortly after, but appeared to stay on good terms – commenting on each others social media posts for weeks after.

Ahead of entering the villa, Georgia said ‘I might have a couple of exes looming that could potentially come in, but I’m on good terms with them as well so there could be the option to rekindle.’

Could romance be on the cards between Josh and Georgia? Watch this space.

What has Joshua Ritchie done since Love Island?

According to his Instagram bio, joiner Josh now works for Royal North West Construction.

However, he’s also dabbled in the world of OnlyFans. The islander appeared in Olivia Attwood’s Getting Filthy Rich documentary, opening up about his experience on the adult platform.

He’s also dabbled in his fair share of TV since leaving the villa, taking part in Ex On The Beach, Ex In The City, and Celebs Go Dating twice.

What is Joshua Ritchie's Instagram?