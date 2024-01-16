Has Jake Cornish Left Love Island All Stars Already?

Love Island All Stars, which brings together some of the biggest characters from the show's past ten series, kicked off on Monday 15 January. In the first episode we saw plenty of familiar faces from the yesteryear, including exes Liberty Poole, 24, and Jake Cornish, 26, from series seven. But according to new reports, Jake Cornish has already left Love Island. Now, everyone is Googling 'Has Jake Cornish left Love Island?'

So, Has Jake Cornish left Love Island?

Liberty and Jake were together from day one of series seven in 2021 – and even said they loved each other. However, after a rocky movie night episode which showed the darker side of Jake's behaviour in Casa Amor, things started to unravel between the pair, and they broke up and left the show together a few days before the final.

Despite speculation, Love Island boss Mike Spencer said neither Liberty Poole or Jake Cornish knew the other person had signed up for the All Stars series. So, during episode one, when the exes were reunited in the South African villa, they looked fairly shocked to see each other.

While it wasn't clear if either party still had feelings for the other, during the first coupling up Liberty opted for Mitch Taylor instead of her ex-boyfriend. And Jake was not chosen by anyone. However, in the opening 'twist' the public had already decided who was paired up with who, and unsurprisingly Jake and Liberty were put together.

However, things quickly turned sour. When host Maya Jama asked Jake if he was happy to be coupled up with his ex, he said 'I don't hate the girl' and Liberty looked less than impressed. It became clear that neither of them – especially Jake – had gone on the show hoping for a reconiciliation.

So, is that why Jake has quit Love Island? Well, that's what tabloids are reporting.

A source told The Sun: 'Jake was really shocked to see Liberty in the villa - they had no idea the other person would be there. It was clear from the start they wouldn't get back together, then none of the girls wanted to step forward for him.

'Jake had a nice three days in the villa and had a very emotional chat with Maya Jama. Jake couldn't stay in the villa so he quit the show - it's not his time and it's not the right time to find love.'

it is not entirely shocking news, despite saying in his VT that he'd matured and was ready for something more serious, it seems the combination of seeing his ex and not being chosen by any of the girls in the first coupling up proved too much for the Love Islander.