Love Island All Stars: Who Is Hannah Elizabeth?

Just when the summer couldn't feel further away, Love Island is back next week a spin-off called Love Island: All Stars making us forget all about the freezing weather in the UK.

Yep, instead of a batch of fresh-faced, teenage singletons, we’re being reunited with our old favourites from days gone by. We’re talking Georgia Steel, Kaz Kamwi and of course, Hannah Elizabeth to name just a few of the famous faces that are returning to our TV screens.

But if you’ve forgotten Hannah from her original Love Island stint – it was a while ago so we’ll let you off - don’t worry because here’s everything you need to know about the star.

Who is Hannah Elizabeth?

What do you mean ‘Who is Hannah Elizabeth?’, clearly you aren’t an OG Love Island fan, otherwise you would know that Hannah appeared on Love Island back in series one.

Prior to entering the villa the first time, Hannah was billed as a glamour model and Playboy bunny from Liverpool.

How old is Hannah Elizabeth?

Born 9 March 1990 Hannah is 33.

When was Hannah Elizabeth originally on Love Island?

Hannah originally appeared on Love Island back in 2015 for series one.

Who did Hannah Elizabeth couple up with on Love Island?

From day one, Hannah Elizabeth and Jon Clark were inseparably – so much so that at the final ceremony, Jon got down on one knee and proposed to Hannah. Things weren’t meant to be however, and just nine months out of the villa the pair had broken up.

This time around however, Hannah has no plans to get engaged in the Love Island villa saying, 'Absolutely not, not in the Villa no. Maybe when I get out, but I’d need to give it a bit of time. It was almost ten years ago and I was in that proper whirlwind kind of love, now that I’m that bit older I try to take things a little slower.'

Who has Hannah Elizabeth dated since Love Island?

A few years after her split from Jon, Hannah began dating George Andreetti, getting engaged in 2018 and welcoming a child with him in 2019, but Hannah is now single and looking for love on Love Island: All Stars.

Does Hannah Elizabeth have a baby?

Hannah Elizabeth welcomed her son Reggie in November 2019. She recently celebrated his fourth birthday with a Gruffalo-themed party.

What has Hannah Elizabeth done since Love Island?

Since her first stint on Love Island Hannah has pursued a career as an influencer and recently started an OnlyFans account.

What is Hannah Elizabeth’s Instagram?

You can follow Hannah on Instagram @hannahelizainsta