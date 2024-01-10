Love Island All Stars: Everything You Need To Know About Luis Morrison-Derbyshire

Luis Morrison-Derbyshire shot to fame when he starred in the inaugural revised season of Love Island almost a decade ago in 2015, and now he's back for a second stint in the villa on the All Stars iteration.

As he prepares to join fellow season one alum Hannah Elizabeth and other Love Island favourites, here is everything you need to know about Luis before his winter of love in South Africa.

Who is Luis Morrison-Derbyshire?

Luis is a former professional footballer-turned-entrepreneur who has been in the public eye since his appearance on Love Island.

Ahead of returning to the villa, he said, 'I found love in [there] before and who knows if I can find love in there again?'

What has changed in a decade?

'I'm a lot older and wiser, so I know what I am getting myself into. I don’t have a game plan at all - I am an open book so I will go with the flow and see what happens.'

How old is Luis Morrison-Derbyshire?

Born on July 22 1994, Luis is 29.

Where is Luis Morrison-Derbyshire from?

Luis is a London lad.

Who was Luis Morrison-Derbyshire coupled up with on Love Island?

Luis famously finished in fourth place with Cally Jane Beech, whom he had previously dated before the show.

'Timing's everything in any relationship, I feel like now, this could be the time… I definitely think I could fall in love with you,' he told her after she entered as a newcomer.

He said in the beach hut after their date, 'I can't see anything bad about her, she's literally perfect, she's literally my perfect girl.'

The couple went the distance until 2017, when they called time on their relationship. They briefly reconciled, but split once again.

What is Luis Morrison-Derbyshire's job?

In August, Luis hung up his football boots for good after starting out in Arsenal’s youth system.

The last team he played for was Bury F.C., with Luis penning his exit post, 'After 14 great years of playing football, I've decided to hang up the boots for good! I have met the most amazing people and friends for life & some amazing memories too! I've been lucky enough to play football in many different countries too, and played under some of the best managers and been at some of the best clubs in the country, I'm forever thankful for it all.. but it's now time to focus on other ventures & focus on my family! Onwards & Upwards.'

Prior to that, he played for Stafford Rangers and was previously signed to clubs including Concord Rangers and Altrincham.

Luis is also the director of car dealership LM Prestige Cars.

He wrote ahead of jetting out to South Africa, 'Love Island: All Stars! Buzzing to be back on the island, but don’t worry. My team at LM Prestige are still on hand to help where they can. Thank you for the support you continue to show me. See you guys soon!'

Luis Morrison and Cally Jane Beech met on Love Island in 2015 but didn't go the distance (pictured in 2016). ©Karwai Tang/WireImage

Does Luis Morrison-Derbyshire have children?

Luis has a daughter Vienna, who he welcomed with Cally back in May 2017. He also has a two-year-old son Romeo with his ex-partner Chloe Elizabeth. They dated for two years but parted ways in June 2022, just months after having Romeo.

Does Luis Morrison-Derbyshire have Instagram?

Is there a Love Islander who doesn't? You can follow him over at luismorrison39.