These Love Island Bombshells Will Cause Chaos If They Go On All Stars

If there's one thing better thanLove Island All Stars being on our screens, it's the arrival of new bombshells. Despite only starting this week, the show already looks set to be full of drama, thanks to the return of old favourites like Toby Aromolaran, Georgia Steel and Hannah Elizabeth. And while things may seem all cosy in the villa as they stand, one thing sure to shake things up is the arrival of some old flames. Hell hath no fury like an ex scorned, and all that.

Already, the villa was shocked when, in a dramatic twist, two exes, Callum Jones and Molly Smith, were bought back on Monday's episode. Molly and Callum coupled up after appearing on the sixth season of Love Island, and went on to have a three year relationship, before splitting up at the end of 2023.

With such a stellar line up in the villa, viewers are all talking about who the next bombshells could be. On Google, 'Love Island All Stars rumours' is currently a breakout search term and search for 'Love Island All Stars 2024 lineup' is up by +200%.

So who are the potential bombshells for Love Island All Stars? Here's everything we know so far...

Is Chloe Burrows going back on Love Island?

©ITV

As one of the most iconic Love Island stars to grace our screens to date (who can forget that ‘no whey’ one liner?) it’s no surprise that fans are begging for Chloe Burrows to return to the show. Chloe first appeared on the seventh season of Love Island, arriving as the first bombshell of the series just hours after the original line-up. She made it all the way to the final with Toby, forming a strong group of girl pals along the way.

One X user summed up this sentiment in a post, writing ‘Already sick of Georgia Shobsessing over Toby BRING IN CHLOE BURROWS AS A BOMBSHELL #LoveIsland.’

Chloe wasn’t in the original line up, but her ex-boyfriend Toby is, which means she would certainly shake things up a bit if she enters the villa – especially as he has been getting cosy with Georgia Steel. Toby's comments sparked a frenzy last night when he said ‘Me and Chloe made it to the final and came second, we should have won! Although we aren't together anymore so... Maybe we shouldn't have won!’

However, it doesn’t look like Chloe will be entering the villa anytime soon. In a pre-recorded episode of her Chloe Vs The World podcast, she told Millie Court ‘I feel like we had such a good time the first time round I would never want to jeopardise that. In my head I love Love Island, and I don't want to go on it and be like “It wasn't my favourite thing to do again.”’

Is Jon Clark going back on Love Island?

©ITV

Nine years after Jon proposed to her in the villa, Hannah Elizabeth is back in the villa and viewers already can’t get enough. Hannah appeared on the first ever season of Love Island, where she was a show favourite. She coupled up with Jon Clark on the first day and stayed together for the remainder of the show, finishing in second place. Despite getting engaged on the show, Hannah and Jon’s relationship ended shortly after. Jon went on to bag another reality TV stint on The Only Way Is Essex.

Of course, viewers are already calling for Jon to be bought back into the villa, where he could shake things for Hannah. One user wrote on x ‘@LoveIsland GIVE THE PEOPLE WHAT THEY WANT! I need Jon Clark to turn up on all stars, I need to see these 2 back on my screen #loveisland #LoveIslandAllStars.’ Another simply sad ‘love island producers get jon clark in there right now #loveisland #loveislandallstars.’

Is Belle Hassan going back on Love Island?

©ITV

Anton Danyluk, a contestant from season five of Love Island, is back in the villa this year and already causing quite the stir after coupling up with Hannah. Now, there is just one question on viewers lips: will his former flame Belle Hassan be returning to shake things up even more?

The pair coupled up on the show but split just five weeks after leaving the villa after Belle reportedly got fed up of Anton ‘disrespecting’ their relationship. While on the show, the couple had a fiery relationship which hit boiling point after Anton admitted he would kiss Anna Vakili in the 'snog, marry pie' challenge (yikes).

As social media users are acknowledging, Belle was ‘TV gold’ and would make the ultimate bombshell. One user wrote on X ‘If Belle Hassan is not a bombshell this year I’ll riot bc she was who we wanted back not Anton 🫠 #loveislandallstars.’

However, Belle recently dispelled any rumours about her appearing as a bombshell on the show, saying that she would rather go on rival reality show Big Brother instead. Speaking to The Sun, Belle explained her love for the show, saying 'Big brother has been a dream of mine since I was a kid. I actually applied for this series. I didn't initially want to do the celebrity one but Celebrity Big Brother would be a dream. I would literally die to do that. I would do that for free.'

Is Maura Higgins going back on Love Island?

©ITV

As Love Island contestants go, Maura Higgins has to be one of the most memorable. The Irish model entered the villa in season five as a bombshell, and quickly made a name for herself as a fiery but loyal contestant, and her brutal honesty quickly made her a fan favourite. Her shock confession that she fancied fellow contestant Curtis Pritchard quickly went down in Love Island history.

There has been lots of speculation about whether Maura will be going back into the villa this year, with the odds of her return currently pegged at 1/3. One user wrote on X ‘They absolutely need to bring back the ultimate bombshell Miss Maura Higgins #loveisland.’

However, this might be wishful thinking considering Maura’s relationship status. In December last year, she confirmed she was in a ‘very happy relationship’ with Hollywood stuntman Bobby Holland Hanton. She shut down further speculation about her potential return to the villa in an Instaram Q&A.