This Is The Ideal Love Island All-Stars Line Up – Including All The Iconic Contestants You Forgot About

I’m going to admit something painfully sad right now: I’ve watched every single Love Island episode there’s ever been. Seriously, I’m not even JUST talking about the franchise we currently know, I’m talking celebrity Love Island 2005 AND 2006. I remember it all, Calum Best being the OG playboy, presenter Jayne Middlemiss crying over golfer Lee Sharpe every episode, model Sophie Anderton causing chaos wherever she went – it was reality TV gold before the Love Island formula became so, well, formulaic.

Naturally, with a knowledge of Love Island going back 18 years, I consider myself something of a Love Island historical expert. An academic of Islander shenanigans if you will. So, it’s no surprise that upon hearing the news that a Love Island: All Stars series could be in the mix, my bikini-clad brain began curating the ultimate line up. Because make no mistake, if there’s one way Love Island producers can draw viewers back to the series (viewing figures have waned this season), it’s with the return of some of Love Island’s most iconic contestants. So, sit back and scroll, this is the ultimate Love Island line up, from the best ideas for OGs to Casa Amor bombshells and beyond.

In order to make this as realistic as possible, I’ve avoided Islanders that are married or partnered with children, because I’m not trying to split up a happy home in the name of hypothetical flings. And with that in mind, the OG celebrity Islanders are also not on the list – as iconic as Calum Best returning would be – merely because there’s about a 20-year age gap between todays crop and the early noughties contestants, and I’m not trying to get cancelled for Leonardo DiCaprio-ing someone’s daughter.

Before we delve into the ideal line up, what do we know so far about the Love Island: All Stars?

Is Love Island: All Stars Happening?

It has been widely reported, although nothing has been formally confirmed yet.

According to a source, 'Love Island All Stars is in development at ITV and it is a concept they have been talking about.

'This summer's series marks the tenth series of the show and ITV thinks there is an appetite for the concept. The plan would be to invite some of the sexiest and most successful former islanders to see if they can find love for a second time around.'

When Will Love Island: All Stars Be On?

Again, this is something that we are yet to find out. But several reports have suggested it could wind up on our screens as early as next year!

Who Will Be On Love Island: All Stars?

The official line up has not been unveiled, but amongst those rumoured to be taking part include Maura Higgins, Kady McDermott, Sophie Piper, Kem Cetinay and Scott Thomas.

Maya Jama is understood to retain her hosting role for the spin-off show.

Here is who we think would be the best contenders for round two in the villa...

The OG Girls

Hannah Elizabeth

The playboy bunny was by far the most lovable, outspoken girl of season one, her arguments with then-partner Jon Clark remaining memeable to this day.

Indiyah Polack

©ITV

For the Casa Amor return alone, Indiyah knows how to bring the drama while also giving us someone to root for.

Megan Barton-Hanson

This season four OG will have every boy stepping forward on the first day, just what you need for a dramatic start to the series.

Kady McDermott

Remember her hideaway meltdown? Yeah, we need more of those hilarious outbursts in an all-star series. The season two bombshell might’ve matured over the years, but if her TikTok is anything to go by she’s still capable of entertaining us with ALL the tea.

Maura Higgins

One couldn’t possibly have an all-stars series without the legend that is Maura Higgins. Hilarious, horny, and honest to a fault, she spiced up season five so much we want her in every season to come.

The OG Boys

Terry Walsh

This season two playboy had ALL the girls drooling and proved himself conveniently cut-throat when he mercilessly dumped partner Malin Andersson for Emma Jane Woodham, leading to the ultimate showdown when Malin returned to give her two cents to a meek Terry. We’d watch it all again 10 times over if we could.

Kem Cetinay

Perhaps the only ‘nice guy’ Islander to ever prove himself genuinely nice, Kem provided more than just laughs on his season four debut, he proved love actually does exist. Since his relationship with Amber Davies didn’t work out, the OG winner could return for a second chance at long-lasting love.

Theo Campbell

Theo was only in the villa two minutes before he proved himself more entertaining than most Love Island men. He was messy in the best way, stirring the pot enough to create drama without genuinely hurting anyone – he deserves an OG spot more than most.

Jack Fowler

Much like Megan Barton-Hanson, we can’t see a world in which all of the girls don’t step forward for this season five bombshell. He’s got the looks, height, and humour to keep the ladies heads spinning all season.

Max Morley

The season one winner had one of the most redeemable story arcs of his season, a lovable player that would have any girl falling head over heels – we’d just like to see him try and pull a fast one over any of OG girls, they’d eat him for breakfast.

The first week bombshells

Naturally, you need a strong start for a first day bombshell – and we’re up against a bevy of male and female beauties likely immune to insecurity at this point. So, who could pull of the task? Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, of course. I mean, there’s countless Love Island stars to choose from that are stunning enough to turn heads, but if you want someone who’s going to go in there and really try and steal some men? It’s Ekin-Su.

For the male option, we’re going Michael Griffiths – he might’ve broken our hearts when he recoupled in Casa Amor in season five, but you need that cut-throat mentality when it comes to bringing the drama in the first week.

More bombshells bound to cause drama in the first two weeks

The best part about a Love Island All-Stars line up is that you’re not just sending in characters you know are iconic, you’re sending in EXES that are iconic. So naturally, the first few weeks of bombshells will be more dramatic than ever.

Amber Gill

The season five winner might be more inclined to go for Megan Barton-Hanson than Michael Griffiths these days, but that would be the best part – imagine seeing Michael attempt to redeem his chances with Amber only for her to turn round and couple up with Megan? We need that memeable moment instantly.

Ellie Brown

If there was one person who remains as unfiltered as she was in her reality TV debut, in season three Love Island, it’s Ellie Brown. The season four star caused controversy when she called Georgia Steel ‘a c * nt’ during an argument, and if that isn’t the kind of chaos, we need from an All-Star season I don’t know what is.

Coco Lodge

Coco was the impetus behind one of Love Island’s more historic memes, and frankly she deserved more airtime than a mere couple of weeks post Casa Amor. As an early bombshell, she’ll get the drama going quick as a flash.

Chris Hughes

Nothing could ever be as cute as witnessing Chris and Kem reunite on-screen, a love story we deserve after years of otherwise uninspired bromances. Plus, Chris is a catch with the ladies, he can definitely turn a few heads.

Jon Clark

In the vein of seeing exes reunite, I’m dying for a Hannah-Jon rom-com style reunion. The pair got ENGAGED in season one, never to be married, and seemed on great terms when they reunited during the pandemic for an ITV2 YouTube series.

Ovie Soko

He might’ve just been on Love Island for the free holiday, but nothing says head-turning like Ovie Soko. That man is more lovable than the entire line-up combined, we’d even break onto the set to couple up with him.

The Casa Amor lot

The problem with an all-stars line-up is that you also have to save a bunch of iconic islanders for the Casa Amor test, all of whom deserve to be in the series a lot longer – as do we deserve their entertainment. But naturally, with a line-up necessary to turn heads, you have to save some icons for a likely short but sweet visit.

Casa Amor girls

Malin Andersson

Nothing would say Casa shake up like Malin reuniting with Terry after all these years, hopefully going on to have him fall in love then re-couple just as he did to her in season two!

Amber Davies

Likewise, seeing Kem and Amber interact again after all these years would be a whirlwind. Would she go for him or one of the other OG boys, likely friends of his? We can barely take the recoupling already and it’s not even remotely real yet!

Millie Court

Millie deserves a Casa Amor slot just to get a second chance at love after her relationship with Liam Reardon came to an end last year. Our evil producer brain is also imagining that Liam could be a Casa Amor boy, only for them to spot each other at the Casa recoupling… the tension!

Anna Vakili

You can’t have an all-star season with storm Anna, who could turn heads just as she could blow them off. And can you imagine seeing the Casa girls go head-to-head with their best friends on the outside? That will be very… yikes.

Jess Hayes

This OG season one winner has matured beyond belief in the years since leaving Love Island, evidenced as much by her appearance on Untold: Life After Love Island. To see her on-screen again would be a real treat, her endearing nature as entertaining as ever.

Casa boys

Wes Nelson

Certainly, an ambitious option given his attempt to distance himself from Love Island fame, but his illustrious rap career and personality rebrand would undoubtedly turn heads with the OG girls. We’d also see him reunite with Megan Barton-Hanson, a real treat.

Liam Reardon

As mentioned earlier, Liam would certainly be a drama-causing Casa Amor option. Imagine he made it to the main villa and saw Millie AND Lillie there? We’re living for it.

Rykard Jenkins

Rykard became a Love Island favourite when he almost let his partner Rachel Fenton go home alone before running down the beach to rescue her post-dumping. That being said, he also shagged his ‘friendship couple’ while getting to know Rachel so, swings and roundabouts.

Chris Taylor

Always one to bring some brevity, Chris could charm the OG girls with his easy charisma. Plus imagine him the same villa as long-term ex-girlfriend Maura Higgins, who he dated after the show ended, for a whole month? We’d pay to see it.

Luke Trotman