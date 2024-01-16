Here’s When Love Island’s Molly Smith And Callum Jones Broke Up

Last night, Love Island All Stars returned, and boy did it not disappoint. The new spin-off featured 10 of our favourite previous contestants, with a surprise twist at the end when newly single Islanders Callum Jones and Molly Smith both walked in as bombshells. Yes, that’s the Callum Jones and Molly Smith who previously met on Love Island and had been in a long-term relationship ever since, causing viewers everywhere to scream ‘Sorry, when did Molly and Callum break up?!'

Seriously, it was the twist of the century for reality TV lovers. First, Callum walks in and is told he must steal one of the original girls from their new couple, followed shortly by Molly who has the same task – neither of them seemingly aware the other would also be in the villa with them. But there’s another catch, they can also choose EACH OTHER if they want to. Oh, the dramz.

What season of Love Island where Molly and Callum on?

Now, viewers will remember Molly and Callum’s original love story from the first Winter Love Island season in 2020. Callum had first coupled up with national sweetheart Shaughna Phillips, before brutally dumping her when he returned from Casa Amor with Molly. The moment, now one for the Love Island history books, was meme worthy when Shaughna simply replied ‘Good luck, hun.’

How long were Molly and Callum together for?

Well, good luck indeed now, because the newbie exes are surely in for a major rollercoaster as they return to the show. Of course, the big question is, what actually happened between them? Last we checked, the couple were living out their Love Island fantasy and had been in a relationship ever since coupling up on the show. That would mean Molly and Callum were together for three years before splitting ahead of Love Island All Stars.

When did Love Island’s Molly and Callum break up?

We weren’t the only ones shocked then, as ‘When did Molly and Callum break up?’ immediately became a breakout search term on Google. Readers, brace yourselves, because it’s the answer everyone expects but no one would want to live through themselves… it was three months ago.

Seriously, Molly and Callum broke up in September 2023, according to reports. They were together for almost three years and had moved in together in Manchester and shared two dogs! They were talking marriage and kids up until last year, with Callum telling the Daily Mail:

‘We are perfect. We've got two dogs, so we've got a proper little family going, it's lovely. There are other things we want to focus on at the minute but obviously in the future it's definitely something we both want together... We've just not really decided when. We're just enjoying things that we've got at the minute and then family and marriage will eventually come into it.'

So, why did Molly and Callum break up?

Molly and Callum's sudden split is quite the shock then, but tabloids say all the marriage and kids talk is eventually what caused the breakup - or at least, the lack of it. In one article by The Sun, it's reported that Molly wanted to get engaged but was done waiting for Callum to pop the question.

'They're trying to stay friends,' a source said to the tabloid. 'They were together for over three years - but it's difficult. I think in the end, Molly wanted to get engaged and that didn't happen. Everyone was really surprised when they split as they were perfectly matched. He's now moved out of the home they shared and they've split custody of their two dogs.'

Now the question remains, did Molly and Callum split up just to go back on Love Island?

Given their very recent breakup, many are of course speculating how serious the breakup was. The timeline of the breakup, then being recruited onto the All Stars show by ITV producers, then going into the Love Island quarantine for weeks before appearing on the show, it does feel slightly… suspicious. But who are we to question reality TV excellence, because the bombshell it surely made for incredible TV last night.