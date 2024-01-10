Georgia Harrison On Returning To Love Island: ‘If Chris Taylor Is In The Villa, He’d Be My Type’

After ten series and a Love Island Games spin-off, you'd think the Love Island producers had run out of ideas. But then they announced their latest addition to the franchise – Love Island All Stars. Which, as you might imagine, brings together some of the best and biggest characters from the show's past. Now that the full line-up has been released, it's time to get excited about the new series and remind ourselves who everyone is, who's dated before and who is likely to bring the drama - and one of this year's All Stars islanders is Georgia Harrison.

Ahead of the 15th Jan premiere, we sat down with Georgia to get her thoughts before heading back into the villa...

GRAZIA: Why did you want to go back into Love Island?

GEORGIA HARRISON: I feel like over the last couple of years, I've done a lot of healing, a lot of rebuilding, everything's been just all about getting my life back together. And I'm in such a good place right now. Like I've got an amazing family, I've got a new home, I've got my career on track, I've got everything I could possibly want apart from a partner. I genuinely think that Love Island All-Stars will be somewhere where I can meet a partner who I can go on to marry and have kids with. Out of every series, there's been pretty much one or two couples that have settled down for life. So I think like, I've got better odds on there than I do on Raya.'

G: Was it a difficult decision to return to reality TV?

GH: Where I've been doing a lot in politics and in campaigning, I had to really sit down and you know, decide whether this is going to be the right move for me. But you know, I'm confident in myself and in my personality that nothing will go wrong for me in the villa.

As much as I'm going to continue to campaign and I love being a voice for women and violence against women and girls, a lot of the things that I've had to be doing over the last year have had to be reliving that situation. And it's going to be so nice just to be able to put that in the past and be in an environment where everything is just positivity, love, excitement and banter.”

G: How do you feel about being in there with potential ex-boyfriends?

GH: I really just want to be open and see who I genuinely connect with. I might have like a couple of exes looming that could potentially come, but I'm on good terms with them as well. So there could also be the option to rekindle.

G: You talked about the confidence you've had from having your breast surgery, have you had any other treatments before going in?

GH: I went in and I said, 'Look, I want to have the smallest tits you do’ and I got the smallest tits on the market and whack them on and I am really happy to have them for my next stint but apart from that, this one going in I've just had like you know your regular staff. I had a colonic to let all the shit from the past go so I can move into a new life and version of me. That was uncomfortable but hopefully worth it.

G: Are there any Islanders you've already got your eye on to couple up with?

GH: I've watched it back to see if there's anyone I'm that compatible with. I think Chris Taylor lives in Chigwell and I bump into him often outside Starbucks. I think he's really, really funny. He's a handsome boy, he's 32 so he's older. He seems like someone that I definitely get along with on a friendship level. So maybe if he was to be in a villa, he would be someone that I'd be compatible with. But I don't know if he's single, or if he is going to be in there. But that's the sort of person that would be my type, because he's funny. And he doesn't really care what anyone thinks.

G: There's been a lot of controversy around Islanders having sex in the villa, how do you feel about that?

GH: For me, I definitely acknowledge that I am now a role model for lots of young women and I also hold space within the political sector. So that's something I'm not planning to do during my time in the villa. I wouldn't judge anyone that does and you know, never say never. But for me, I'm hoping to go into this experience and just build relationships PG to be honest.

G: What do you hope will come from going back into the villa?

GH: I'm really really hopeful that I am going to go through to the end and hopefully winning that's what I see in my mind's eye. I'm definitely ready to settle down and have kids. I want to have at least three kids. I want to get married so now really is like the optimum time for me to meet someone.

Who is Georgia Harrison?

Georgia Harrison is a TV personality and activist who grew up in Essex. She made her TV debut in 2014 on The Only Way is Essex, before joining the cast of Love Island in 2017. Since then, she has appeared on several other celebrity reality shows such as Ex on the Beach, and has been an outspoken activist for women after her haunting experience with revenge porn in 2020. She has since fronted a documentary about the ordeal, and has even spoken in parliament about how our judicial systems can better protect women.

How old is Georgia Harrison?

Georgia Harrison's birthday is 12 December 1994, making her 29 years old.

What series of Love Island was Georgia Harrison on?

Georgia Harrison appeared on series three of Love Island in 2017. Some of her fellow islanders included Olivia Attwood, Chris Hughes, Amber Davies, Kem Cetinay, Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt.

Georgia entered the series as a bombshell, aged 22, and was dumped on day 46 of the show. The winners of her series were Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay – they are no longer dating.

Who was she coupled up with on the show?

During her time on Love Island, Georgia was coupled up with Kem Cetinay before partnering with Sam Gowland. Georgia and Sam both left on day 46 of the show.

After leaving the famous villa, Georgia has dated TOWIE star Lewis Bloor, MIC star Miles Nazaire and Stephen Bear, who she met on Ex on the Beach. She also dated TOWIE's Tom Pearce before going on Love Island.

Until February last year, Georgia was in a relationship with someone whose identity she chose to keep out of the public eye.

Georgia Harrison's revenge porn documentary

Georgia Harrison made headlines in the past two years following her impressive campaign to have her ex-boyfriend Stephen Bear persecuted for revenge porn. After pressing charges when she discovered he had illegally used CCTV footage of them having sex and shared it to OnlyFans without permission, Georgia waived her anonymity to raise awareness of the crime.

In 2023, Stephen Bear was sentenced to 21 months in prison after being found guilty of voyeurism and disclosing private, sexual photographs and films. Georgia was awarded £207,900 in compensation damages and subsequently fronted a documentary about her experience of becoming a victim of revenge porn in an ITV2 documentary, Revenge Porn: Georgia vs Bear.

Who else is on Love Island All Stars?

As for who Georgia will be joined by, it's looking like a strong line-up so far. The confirmed contestants include: Chris Taylor from series 5, Toby Aromolaran from series 7, Kaz Kwami from series 7, Georgia Steel from series 4, Anton Danyluk from series 5, Hannah Elizabeth from series 1, Jake Cornish from series 7, Liberty Poole from series 7, Demi Jones from series 6, Luis Morrison from series 1 and Mitchel Taylor from series 10.