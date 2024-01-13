Who Has Dated Who On Love Island All Stars?

Love Island All Stars is bringing back a sea of familiar faces from across the ten series (2015-2023) and they are all pinning hopes on 2024 being the year they find their happily ever after. As they gear up to enter the villa for a second (or in some cases, third) time, Grazia has compiled the romantic history of the Love Island All Stars contestants. You're welcome.

Who was Georgia Harrison with on Love Island?

Georgia Harrison entered the Love Island villa as a bombshell in 2017. After coupling up with Kem Cetinay (much to the furore of Amber Davies), she later found a connection with Sam Gowland, whom she left the villa with. It was a short-lived relationship as they split in August 2017, a month after leaving the island.

Georgia Harrison and Sam Gowland ©ITV

Who was Toby Aromolaran with on Love Island?

After starting out coupled up with Kaz Kamwi in 2021, Toby Aromolaran's head swivelled to Chloe Burrows. His head would turn a couple more times - to Abigail Rawlings and Mary Bedford - before doing a 360 back to Chloe. The runners-up were officially together for a year and a few months before parting ways.

Toby Aromolaran and Chloe Burrows ©ITV

Who was Kaz Kamwi with on Love Island?

Kaz Kamwi was first partnered with Toby Aromolaran, but her biggest connection was with now ex-boyfriend Tyler Cruickshank, whom she dated until December 2021. The pair finished in fourth place that summer, but she did briefly explore a potential romance with Casa Amor bombshell Matthew MacNabb.

Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank ©ITV

Who was Chris Taylor with on Love Island?

They were in a friendship couple when Chris Taylor joined as a latecomer in 2021, but he and Maura Higgins almost broke Instagram in November 2020 when they revealed they were dating. They sadly split six months later, saying they worked better as pals. During his stint in Love Island, Chris was dumped from the villa with Harley Brash.

Chris Taylor and Maura Higgins ©ITV

Who was Georgia Steel with on Love Island?

In 2018, Georgia Steel - who from the beginning was coupled up with Niall Aslam - had her heart broken when Josh Denzel came back from Casa Amor with Kaz Crossley. But she moved on with Sam Bird, who she ended up leaving the villa with on day 47. The pair's relationship lasted two months.

Georgia Steel and Sam Bird ©ITV

Who was Anton Danyluk with on Love Island?

Anton Danyluk was coupled up with Belle Hassan on series five in 2019. The pair famously had a bust-up when she discovered that he had given his number to a shop assistant while he went grocery shopping with the boys, but they managed to patch things up. That was until they split five weeks after leaving the villa.

Anton Danyluk and Belle Hassan ©ITV

Who was Hannah Elizabeth with on Love Island?

2015 was a groundbreaking time for Love Island. Not only was it the first year of the revised edition, but it was also the standalone time the show has witnessed an engagement. After hitting it off immediately, the final vows saw Jon Clark get down on one knee for Hannah Elizabeth, but they called off their engagement just three months later.

Hannah Elizabeth and Jon Clark

Who was Jake Cornish with on Love Island?

Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole perhaps have one of the most memorable journeys in Love Island history. They became girlfriend and boyfriend in the villa back in 2021, but Liberty ended their relationship and they left the villa once she realised she deserved better treatment (Jake was accused of gaslighting her, and told the boys he didn't want to 'rip her clothes off).

Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole ©ITV

Who was Demi Jones with on Love Island?

Demi Jones is an alumnus of the first-ever winter edition in 2020. Nas Majeed was her first partner, but she quickly developed a connection with Luke Mabbott, who she went all the way to the final with. They were voted third, but the relationship didn't last in the outside world as it ended in May 2020. Luke Mabbott is now engaged to fellow Love Island alum Lucie Donlan, so no chance of a reunion there!

Demi Jones and Luke Mabbott ©ITV

Who was Luis Morrison with on Love Island?

Luis Morrison starred alongside Hannah Elizabeth in series one and found love with Cally Jane Beech. They had previously dated before both starring on the show and won over fans to end in 4th place. They welcomed a daughter Vienna two years later in 2017, but sadly split shortly after becoming parents.

Luis Morrison and Cally Jane Beech ©ITV

Who was Liberty Poole with on Love Island?

In 2021, Liberty Poole won an even bigger legion of fans when she ended her relationship with Jake Cornish days before the final after realising her worth. (He was accused of gaslighting her, and told the boys he didn't want to 'rip her clothes off). They perhaps have one of the most memorable journeys in Love Island history because of the way their relationship and journey on the show ended. Here they are leaving together.

Who was _Mitchel Taylor_with on Love Island?

2023's Mitchel Taylor wasn't called Messy Mitch for nothing. His journey began with Molly Marsh, but he then found himself in couples with Leah Taylor, Jess Harding, Abi Moores and finally Ella Barnes, whom he was dumped alongside on day 44. They broke up just weeks into life in the outside world.

Mitch Taylor and Ella Barnes ©ITV