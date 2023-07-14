Yes, Chris Taylor From Love Island Is Actually In Barbie

Wait, is this aBarbieX Love Islandcrossover? Love Island's Chris Taylor has announced that he has played Ken in Barbie.

Now, he's not exactly joined the ranks of Ryan Gosling, Ncuti Gatwa and Simu Li who all have major roles in the most talked about film of the summer but he absolutely does have a part.

As Chris is known for his comedic videos and pranks, fans of the show thought he was joking at first. One fan wrote under his Instagram post, ‘Legit thought you gatecrashed the cast group photo for a prank before I read the caption.’ Another person commented, 'This has tickled me. What a cameo.’

Whilst lots of ex-Islanders flocked to Instagram to congratulate Chris on his big-screen debut. Season five Islander Jordan Hames commented, ‘Actually mad congrats bro. I’m so proud of you.’ And former Love Island host Laura Whitmorewrote, ‘Saw you walk in before they screened it and double took. Hi Ken!’

It seemsMichael Griffiths, who also starred in season 5 of Love Island, had a hand in getting him Ken ready. He commented, 'Proud to say I trained the best Ken in the movie.’

In his initial caption, Chris alluded to the fact that someone helped him get this much coveted part. Many fans are speculating that Margot was the one who helped Chris - after all she is a self-confessed super fan of the reality show. She previously said, ‘I won't know what to do when Love Island finishes. I mean, what will I watch? It's literally the most addictive thing on TV ever.’

For her 31st birthday in 2021, the film star even had a Love Island themed birthday party. Robbie turned her house into the Majorcan Casa Amor villa as seen on the UK version of the popular reality dating series.

So it was a dream come true for the former Neighbours actress when she got to fangirl over Islanders Ekin-Su,Liberty Pooleand Danica Taylor.

Chris Taylor shot to fame during season five of the dating show in 2019. He left the show with Harley Brash but they split shortly after. In a shocking twist he started dating fellow Islander Maura Higgins (who came fourth with Curtis Pritchard) in November 2020. However, it was only a short romance as they split just months later in May 2021.