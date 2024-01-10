Love Island All Stars: Who Is Georgia Steel?

Forget waiting until the summer, Love Island is back next week. And don’t worry, we’re not being forced to watch another series of Winter Love Island, instead we’re being treated to a spin-off called Love Island: All Stars.

That’s right, instead of a batch of fresh-faced, teenage singletons, we’re being reunited with our old favourites from days gone by. We’re talking Georgia Harrison, Kaz Kamwi and of course, Georgia Steel.

But if you’ve forgotten Georgia from her original Love Island stint, don’t worry because here’s everything you need to know about the star.

©ITV

Who is Georgia Steel?

Honestly, it’s not been that long since the pocket rocket that is Georgia Steel last appeared on our TV screens, because last year Georgia appeared on the first of the Love Island spin-offs: _Love Island Games._But now she’s back and looking for love on Love Island: All Stars.

How old is Georgia Steel?

Born 28 March 1998, Georgia is 25 years old.

When was Georgia Steel originally on Love Island?

Georgia originally appeared on Love Island back in 2018 for series four of the iconic dating show. You may remember her for impressive stoicism when her then partner Josh Denzel returned from Casa Amor with Kaz Crossley or for her catchphrase ‘I’m loyal babes’.

Who did Georgia Steel couple up with on Love Island?

After originally coupling up with Niall Aslam, Georgia soon set her sights on Josh Denzel and the pair seemed to be going strong until Josh returned from Casa Amor with a new partner, essentially dumping Georgia.

Luckily, for Georgia – after a date with Jack Fowler that may or may not have ended in a kiss - Sam Bird eventually decided that Georgia was the girl for him and the pair coupled up. They even continued their relationship in the outside world after being dumped from the Love Island villa, although admittedly for only two months.

©ITV

Who has Georgia Steel dated since Love Island?

Following her relationship with Sam, Georgia began dating her Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love co-star Callum Izzard who even went so far as to propose to her on the show. After living together during lockdown however, the pair split after seven months.

After Callum came Medi Abalimba – now known as ‘The Football Fraudster’ – who Georgia dated for several months and lent thousands of pounds to, before realising that he was a con artist. Speaking about how that experience has impacted the way that she approaches dating Georgia says, 'I take that experience as a really positive reflection now. I look at it as something I had to go through to make me stronger and learn things in life for me to be able to learn what I want in my next partner.

'It’s a massive benefit for me as it makes me more knowledgeable and wiser on what I need to receive from a relationship.'

What has Georgia Steel done since Love Island?

Since Love Island, Georgia has firmly cemented herself as a reality TV star – we’re talking Ex on the Beach, Celebs Go Dating, Celebs on the Ranch, Celebrity Coach Trip and Celebrity Antiques Road Trip as well as appearing in a documentary about her ex Medi Abalimba – and influencer, working with brands like Fashion Nova and Missy Empire.

What is Georgia Steel’s net worth?

According to the internet, Georgia’s net worth is estimated to be over £1 million, thanks to her numerous brand deals and TV stints.

What is Georgia Steel’s Instagram?

You can follow Georgia on Instagram @geesteelx.