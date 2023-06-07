Fans Think This Series Of Love Island Could Be The Best Yet

Look, we don’t want to jinx it – we are only two episodes in after all – but things are looking good for Love Island 2023.

Normally the first couple of episodes are boring, formulaic and pretty awkward, but for the tenth series of the iconic dating show, the producers are shaking things up.

We’ve already had two appearances from Maya Jama, multiple twists – asking the girls to step forward if they weren’t happy with their match is just naughty, our first bombshell and our first challenge. If things continue on the current fast pace, we can expect great things.

Fans took to Twitter in their droves to shun the claims that the peak of Love Island and reality TV had passed.

In last night’s episode alone, we learnt that Tyrique Henry had slept with over 100 women - immediately raising a red flag with the girls in the villa, Zachariah Noble stole Catherine Agbaje from Andre Furtado which the 21 year old wasn’t happy about and (yes and – this is why we’re loving the series, so much is happening already) Molly Marsh and Mitchel Taylor had a little smooch outside of a challenge.

We also love that we’ve finally been given a cast that doesn’t seem to take themselves too seriously. Everyone seemed to get really stuck in to last night’s challenge, sliding through the gunge, coming up with silly puns and quizzing each other about their (often shocking) revelations.

Plus, friendships seem to be forming, no one’s been an arsehole yet and we can tell that there are some genuine connections in the villa - viewers even already have their favourite couples with Molly and Mitchel and Catherine and Zach topping the list.