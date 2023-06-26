People Think They’ve Guessed Molly Marsh’s Next Move After Love Island

Whether they go into the Love Island villa for romance or to further their career, there’s no denying that Love Island contestants’ profiles are boosted by their appearance during the show.

In fact, despite her shocking exit on Friday night after just three weeks in the Love Island villa, Molly Marsh has seen almost a 300% increase in followers - according to research from the wedding team at Langley Castle Hotel – from 46,400 followers to 182,000.

And whilst Molly will undoubtedly continue her career as an influencer – especially since the research suggests that Molly could now earn between £1,258 and £1,699 per Instagram post – fans are convinced that the musical theatre actress is angling for a new role as a presenter.

Viewers took to Twitter in their droves after watching Molly’s Aftersun interview with Maya Jama to call the 21-year-old ‘professional’ and ‘scripted’. Notably, in the interview she stated that she was going to wait for her former partner Zachariah Noble.

A few even went so far as to suggest that she was after Maya’s job, or at least a role on CBeebies.

To be fair, CBeebies is a great shout because before going into the villa, Molly talked a lot about being conscious of her younger audience and wanting to set a good example for them when she appeared on their screens.

As well as stating that she’ll wait for Zach unless he starts kissing girls outside of challenges – we’re assuming that she’s already stopped after witnessing Zach take bombshell Kady McDermott up to the terrace – Molly also revealed that she’d love Leah Taylor and Mitchel Taylor to couple up and win the show (and if they married, at least they wouldn't need to change their surname).

She may not have found love in the villa, but whether or not she pursues a presenting career as fans hope, Molly’s bound to be busy.

Just days into this tenth series sources revealed that she had been offered a six-figure deal with a huge British fashion brand.

They said at the time, ‘Molly seems to have awakened the thirst from brands to work with Islanders and already has a number of offers on the table.

‘The biggest is a six-figure fee from a big fashion brand. Molly has huge appeal for brands - she is likeable and down to earth with good family values as well as of course being gorgeous.’