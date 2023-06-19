Love Island: Leah’s Right, Bombshells Have Feelings Too

In the Love Island villa, the battle between the OG Islanders and the bombshellshappens every season and the OG Islanders often come out on top - but at what cost? Last night on Love Island, bombshell Leah Taylorgot emotional after Sammy Root reduced her to just being a 'test' in his relationship with Jess Harding. After watching Sammy ruthlessly downplay Leah's feelings, it's clear a wider conversation around the treatment of female bombshells must be explored.

We all know the role of a Love Island bombshell: their aim is to come into the villa and shake things up. Think of iconic bombshells gone by from Megan Barton-Hanson to Maura Higgins. It's a difficult task because they often have to 'break up' a couple who have had more time to develop. The OG Islanders definitely have the privilege of time on their side. However, after last night's episode it's clear that that female bombshells can be dehumanised in the villa by the men.

After flirting with Leah for days, Sammy quickly did a 180 after the dumping. In the beach hut, Leah tearfully explained why she was so hurt, 'How are you going to be that flirty with me and then just stand there and label me as a test? I'm a human.' She continued, 'That just felt so horrible. I don't want someone to just flirt with me for fun.' Adding, 'It's out of order - I'm not here to be someone's test I'm here for find a genuine connection for myself.'

Later, she pulled Sammy up on his behaviour and expressed her feelings. After she explained how much he hurt her Sammy brutally responsed with, 'I'm sure you are but it's not my problem.' Leah then said, 'The way it looks to me is because you were stood in the bottom three yesterday, you've just quickly decided you want to stay with Jess.' To which he responded, 'I feel like you're being upset just because I didn't choose you.' While he can choose who he wants, the way he went about it wasn't great. Sammy used Leah for a flirt, and then discarded her without even communicating with her the reasons why.

Let's also go back to Leah exploring her connection with Tyrique Hyde. Tyrique knew speaking to Leah would wind Ella Thomasup, so he flirted with Leah more. He instantly objectified Leah, asking her to twirl for him in her dress twice and even questioned her favourite sexual positions. However, at least Tyrique had the decency to eventually tell Leah that he is leaning more towards Ella.

During the recoupling speech the most Mitchel Taylor had to say about Leah was that she 'had a nice body,' which the boys all found hilarious. One look at Leah's face and you could see she was about to burst into tears. After hearing Sammy reduce her to a 'test', the last thing Leah needed was more humiliation and it was uncomfortable to watch.

Leah's emotions are heightened right now; her close friend Charlotte was just dumped from the villa and Sammy has played her for a fool.

However, at least the girls are sticking together on this one. We're happy to see Jess is holding Sammy to account for this. The way you treat any woman says a lot and it's clear that Jess is questioning his behaviour now. The men can't keep wriggling out of responsibility because now they 'realise' they like someone else more. They've only realised it after ruthlessly playing with women's emotions and this can't continue.