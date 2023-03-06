So, We All Agree Love Island’s Aftersun Is Better Than The Main Show?

Love Island’s Aftersun hasn’t always been a must-watch. In recent years, it was a side dish to the main show that you may be watched if there was truly nothing else on, or if a dumped Islander you know would kick off was appearing. This year though? That’s all changed, Aftersun is where it’s at.

The new show, hosted by Maya Jama, has regular panellists Indiyah Polack and Sam Thompson offering weekly commentary and has, undoubtedly, become a lot spicier in the drama department. Last night, it even caused a spike in Google searches after a much-loved interview with Kai Fagan’s parents. That’s right, ‘Kai Love Island parents’ became a breakout search query after the couple won viewers over in their interview with Maya.

Why were people so obsessed with Kai’s parents? Well, because they actually commended their son for not apologising to Olivia Hawkins – during their strange feud about both returning from Casa Amor with new partners – and get this, Olivia was sat… right… there. Talk about a tense environment.

‘To be fair, I was proud of him,’ Kai’s father said on the show. ‘I can only imagine how tense it’s got to be in there and to not rise to it and try and see past it, I think he dealt with it brilliantly.’

‘I don’t know what he needed to apologise for to be fair,’ Kai’s mother added. Naturally, viewers loved the drama – and so did the on-set audience, cheering for them and the very awkward moment.