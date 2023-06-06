The Real Winner Of Love Island Is Maya Jama

by Charlotte Roberts and Daisy Hall |

After she stormed onto our screens as the new host of Love Island earlier this year for the winter series in * that * dress, Maya Jama has provided the iconic dating show that much needed boost and we can already tell that she's bringing her magic back for the summer series.

Just one episode in to series ten of Love Island we've already had two slow motion walks, two incredible outfits and two massive twists announced, proving that she really was the right person to take the reins from Laura Whitmore.

And it seems we're not the only ones that think so...

That blue cut-out dress is STUNNING - we can't wait to see her next look.

When the first episode of Winter Love Island 2023 aired what seems like years ago at the start of January, the show gained much more attention that any recent summer series. The villa was impressive, being described as the ‘best villa yet’ by producers. The cast seemed decent – nothing too groundbreaking, but time would tell.

But when it came to Maya Jama, the new host injected more life into Love Island than Maura Higgins, Megan Barton Hanson, and Ekin-Su Culculoglu combined.

Within the first four episodes, Maya had already been granted 50 percent more airtime than previous host Laura Whitmore. Harking back to the OG Love Island days where so much of the show rested on the shoulders of charismatic presenters, Maya has stepped into some very high heels – and absolutely smashed it.

Despite being deemed the worst series of Love Island ever, the iconic ITV dating show still managed to rake in views – but we’re guessing not everyone was tuning in to see Terrace Tom’s antics.

Long-time fans of the show have been vocal that, actually, everyone tuned in to see Maya.

From her slow-mo strut to infinite fashion inspo, Maya appearing on our screens was never dull.

Before Maya landed the role, Love Island was thought to be, by many, a lost cause. A result of carbon copy casting, strict rules, and a set up that lacked the passion needed, the show had lost its spark. Maya has brought back the heat to what was once considered TV’s greatest show.

Put simply, Maya is the embodiment of Love Island. Breathtakingly beautiful with a fiery side, the presenter warned contestants during her big debut: ‘Don’t forget finding your perfect match is never that simple, trust me I know…’