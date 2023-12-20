Made In Chelsea: Who Is Hugo MacKenzie-Wood?

Ah Hugo MacKenzie-Wood, aka the dubious link between Made in Chelsea and Made in Chelsea: Sydney. Yep, the producers want us to believe that MIC newbie Hugo – who joined the show for series 26 – is the sole reason that our favourite socialites have headed down under.

That’s not to say that Hugo hasn’t made an impact since he joined our favourite reality show. Not only has he been on a date with fellow MIC newbie Jasmine Saunders, but he’s also been getting to know her BFF Bella Sharpe in Australia, much to the chagrin of Reza Amiri-Garroussi. Plus, he also seems to have inserted himself into the Rez/Tristan Phipps/ Isabella Cicero love triangle. Honestly, what it is about that Australian accent that has everyone swooning?

Who is Hugo MacKenzie-Wood?

Hugo joined Made in Chelsea for series 26 in 2023. When he’s not busy being our favourite Australian reality star, Hugo works as an actor and a model.

What does Hugo MacKenzie-Wood do for a living?

As well as being on Made in Chelsea, Hugo works as an actor and a model.

Hugo attended drama school in Australia for two years, doing classes at Sydney Actors Collective and Actors Centre Australia.

Where is Hugo MacKenzie-Wood from?

He hails from Sydney, Australia – hence the accent.

How old is Hugo MacKenzie-Wood?

Hugo is 23.

How tall is Hugo MacKenzie-Wood?

Hugo is 6ft 2.

Who is Hugo MacKenzie-Wood dating?

Despite going on a date with Jasmine Saunders, Hugo headed to Australia as a singleton and has more recently been getting to know Bella Sharpe.

In one episode Hugo and Bella went on a very cute date to the zoo together and Hugo managed to share a lot of fascinating facts about koalas. (Did you know that they have two thumbs on each hand?)

Hugo has also sparked dating rumours with Olivia ‘Liv’ Bentley but there doesn’t seem to be much ground to them other than a cute pic to Instagram.

What other TV shows has Hugo MacKenzie-Wood been on?

Hugo let slip on an episode of Made in Chelsea: Sydney that he had starred on an episode of Home and Away.

Hugo’s professional acting profile also claims that he starred as an extra in an episode of Showboat.

What is Hugo MacKenzie-Wood’s Instagram?

You can join Hugo's 7k Instagram followers and follow him @hugomacwood