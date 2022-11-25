Everything You Need To Know About Made In Chelsea’s Joel Mignott – Robbie Mullett’s Boyfriend

If you've been watching Made In Chelsea, you are probably in love with newbie Joel Mignott (like the rest of the nation). Joel brings a splash of northern charm to the London scene and is honestly a breath of fresh air on screen. Here’s everything you need to know about Made in Chelsea newbie, Joel.

Who is Joel Mignott?

Joel is DJ and model, having started modelling aged 17. During his first episode, Joel said he has just moved back to the UK after living and working in LA. After having a peek at his Instagram, we can see his career is already very impressive; from walking for The Blonds in New York to doing shoots all around the world. He’s also currently signed to Named Models, an agency in London.

Joel’s Instagram also has a link to his Soundcloud, which features him playing a set for Ministry of Pride 2022 in February. Iconic!

How old is Joel Mignott?

Joel is 26 years old.

Where is Joel Mignott from?

Joel is originally from Yorkshire in Leeds. Joel also studied fine arts at Leeds Arts University. He often shares a lot of his art on Instagram, including graphic style canvas pieces he created. Joel is clearly multi-talented!

Is Joel Mignott dating Robbie Mullett?

Joel and Robbie Mullett are perhaps the cutest couple in Chelsea. They have had their ups and downs like all couples, but they are very sweet. They recently announced on the show that they are moving in together.

Does Joel Mignott have Instagram?