‘She’s Free!’ Whitney’s New Love Island Journey Starts Here

Following last night’s shock dumping, the Love Island villa is about to take an emotional turn – right before newly-single Whitney Adebayo gets her grafting boots on.

Tears were shed around the fire pit during last night's episode, as bombshell Mal Nico and OG islander Mehdi Edno were dumped from the villa after receiving the least amount of public votes.

And tonight, we’re set to see the fallout - with newly-single Whitney finally letting her guard down.

After Jess Harding urges Whitney to ‘let it out,’ viewers will see her finally open up about how she’s feeling. And with Whitney spilling her heart out, Zachariah Noble and Scott Van Der Sluis overhear – with Zach insisting her feelings for Mehdi were ‘real.’

‘That’s days and weeks of emotions,’ says Scott, with Zach agreeing ‘That’s what I was saying abut the whole Mehdi and Whitney thing, you can see it was real.’

But despite her tears, Whitney puts Mehdhi to one side as she makes moves on another islander. The star pulls none other than the highly in-demand Zach for a chat - who has found himself coupled up with returning islander Kady McDermott after the ultimate Love Island twist saw Molly Marshpacking her bags.

Bringing up the moment in which Zach planted a smooch on her during the heart rate challenge, Whitney asks what promoted the kiss – with PT and basketball player Zach remarking, ‘You’ve kissed me in challenges as well. I like this though.’

And when quizzed over where his head is at with Kady, the islander tells Whitney ‘It’s super early days but this has been a conversation… We can definitely have a good conversation tomorrow.’

It certainly seems that at least one of Zach's eggs are in Whitney’s basket right now...

After last night’s show, fans were shocked to see the usually-chipper Whitney shed some tears over Medhi’s departure. Although many questioned just how real their romance was (including fellow islanders who voted them the couple with the least sexual chemistry), it seems Whitney’s tears told a different story.

One fan added, ‘Not our girl Whitney full on crying??? Now I think maybe we shouldn’t have gotten rid of Mehdi. You could see she GENUINELY liked him a lot.’

Another argued the pair were 'cute,' insisting 'they were one of the solidest couples in there.'

But many fans were excited to see the islander once again single, saying Whitney’s Love Island journey was only just beginning.

Mehdi's dumping comes after the star has hit headlines in recent weeks - with some viewers disappointingly speculating over the Communication Manager's sexuality whilst on the show.

And Mehdi's behaviour also left many viewers voicing their concerns after the Bordeaux-born islander told Whitney to ‘compose herself,’ with her branding him ‘mean.’

Just days ago, viewers of the ITV dating show were quick to call out the Mehdi over his comments. As one labelled him ‘bad vibes,’ another argued ‘Mehdi using coded language to Whitney like “Compose yourself,” “You have an attitude,” “You don’t make sense,” “speak clearly” – the girl hasn’t shouted or cussed you, but you’re giving her bare energy you claim not to have. Bloody fool.'

And reflecting on the not-so-shocking dumping, one fan wrote ‘Mehdi brought this on himself because all he had to do was just be nice, but he was so rude to Whitney and that’s why no one voted for him,’ as another added ‘Whitney, we did this for your own good.’

Ahead of rumours that Casa Amor is fast approaching, one fan wrote, ‘My girl Whitney is free from that man’s shackles, time for her hot girl era,’ as another agreed ‘I don’t like seeing Whitney heartbroken and upset. The producers better have a good line up for her.’

And just as she’s proving popular inside the villa, some of our ex-islanders are also a fan – with last year’s Dami Hope writing ‘Whitney is my winner, can one person win on their own?’

Will Zach do it for Whitney, or will a bombshell be the one to sweep her off her feet? Only time will tell.