Coleen Rooney, Carol Vorderman and Alison Hammond… Who’s Really Going To Be On Celebrity Traitors?

If your heart is breaking at the thought of The Traitors season two finale almost being upon us, dry your tears. Even more Traitorish twists could be coming our way soon, as the beloved show is apparently getting a star-studded reboot - and Coleen Rooney could be in the line up...
From Love Island All Stars to Celebrity Big Brother, celeb spin-offs are nothing new in the world of TV. And now, rumours are swirling that BBC bosses are planning to recruit a bunch of famous faces for our next instalment of The Traitors.
Opening up about who might find themselves becoming Faithfuls and Traitors, a TV insider said, ‘Bosses want big names as the show is getting big viewing figures, and they know they’ll have plenty to choose from as The Traitors has huge fans within the showbiz world.’
‘But they also want stars to are likely to be great game-players and who have great survival skills, the ability to double-corss or a way of sniffing out a back-stabber.’
Among those rumoured to be taking part? None other than Wagatha Christie herself, Coleen Rooney. Having sniffed through her Instagram followers, there’s little doubt she’ll be able to tackle the Traitors.
It’s been said the final push for BBC bosses was seeing the success of the US version of the show, which has seen the likes of Love Island’s Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Real Housewives of Miami’s Larsa Pippen take part.
Desperate to know who could star in the UK’s celebrity Traitors alongside Coleen? Here’s all the rumours so far…
Who will take part in the Celebrity Traitors?
A celeb spin-off isn't totally out of the blue. Host-turned-fashion-icon Claudia Winkleman herself previously floated the idea of a celebrity version of the show. Revealing the names she'd love to see, she said, 'Victoria Coren, Adam Woodyatt, Stephen Fry, and Andrew Garfield.' While Andrew might be a bit beyond reach, we're thinking plenty of those names are achievable recruits.
As rumours swirl, here's some of the names said to be joining an all-star spin off of The Traitors.
Coleen Rooney
First up on the list is Coleen Rooney, who shot to fame following the Wagatha Christie trial against Rebekah Vardy. According to sources, Coleen is top choice when it comes to recruits for a celeb spin-off.
Rebekah Vardy
If Coleen does it, then Rebekah Vardy does too. It's said that BBC bosses are keen to sign Rebekah up for the show as well, with bettingsites.co.uk saying, ' It would be Claudia Winkleman who plays the judge this time should the duo face off again, with Vardy odds-on at 8/11 to feature and Rooney likewise given a firm chance at 6/4.'
Scarlett Moffatt
The former Gogglebox star has made no secret that she's a big fan of The Traitors, which is why fans think Scarlett could be next to appear on the spin-off.
Matt Hancock
Having already done the reality TV rounds with his stints on I’m a Celebrity and Celeb SAS, former health secretary Matt Hancock could appear on The Traitors. Given his controversial track record, he'd no doubt have a tough time proving his role as a Faithful.
Gary Lineker
Known for speaking his mind, footballer-turned-broadcaster Gary Linekar is also said to be in the running to appear on the show.
Alison Hammond
From starring in Big Brother to hosting Bake Off, Alison Hammond is the queen of TV - which is exactly why rumours say she's a top signing when it comes to a potential celeb Traitors line up. An undercover Alison secretly murdering the Faithfuls? We need to see it.
Greg James
Also said to be in the running is Radio 1 DJ Greg James. He'd no doubt make a perfect signing for the show, especially given his experience hosting Rise and Fall - a show which viewers saw plenty of Traitor-ish similarities...
Rylan Clark
Rylan Clark and Alison Hammond pulling off some Traitor-ish moves? Name a better duo.
Carol Vorderman
With her impressively high IQ, there's no doubt that Carol Vorderman would make a fabulous Faithful (or a Traitor, for that matter.) Bettingsites.co.uk place her at 7/4 odds.
Bradley Walsh
With Bettingsites.co.uk placeing Bradley at 9/4, The Chase host would prove a popular choice in the Scottish castle. May we suggest bringing his son, Barney, along for the ride?
Phillip Schofield
Perhaps a more controversial name that's doing the rounds, it's been said that Phillip Schofield could be in the running to join a celebrity special of The Traitors. Having stepped back from his role on This Morning and Dancing On Ice following his affair with a younger colleague, Phil's TV schedule has been pretty bare. While his name's in the running for BBC's Traitors, it's also been said that he could be a potential housemate in this year's Celebrity Big Brother...
When will celebrity Traitors air?
If a UK celeb spin-off does take place, it likely won’t air until 2025.