Coleen Rooney, Carol Vorderman and Alison Hammond… Who’s Really Going To Be On Celebrity Traitors?

If your heart is breaking at the thought of The Traitors season two finale almost being upon us, dry your tears. Even more Traitorish twists could be coming our way soon, as the beloved show is apparently getting a star-studded reboot - and Coleen Rooney could be in the line up...

From Love Island All Stars to Celebrity Big Brother, celeb spin-offs are nothing new in the world of TV. And now, rumours are swirling that BBC bosses are planning to recruit a bunch of famous faces for our next instalment of The Traitors.

Opening up about who might find themselves becoming Faithfuls and Traitors, a TV insider said, ‘Bosses want big names as the show is getting big viewing figures, and they know they’ll have plenty to choose from as The Traitors has huge fans within the showbiz world.’

‘But they also want stars to are likely to be great game-players and who have great survival skills, the ability to double-corss or a way of sniffing out a back-stabber.’

Among those rumoured to be taking part? None other than Wagatha Christie herself, Coleen Rooney. Having sniffed through her Instagram followers, there’s little doubt she’ll be able to tackle the Traitors.

It’s been said the final push for BBC bosses was seeing the success of the US version of the show, which has seen the likes of Love Island’s Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Real Housewives of Miami’s Larsa Pippen take part.

Desperate to know who could star in the UK’s celebrity Traitors alongside Coleen? Here’s all the rumours so far…

Who will take part in the Celebrity Traitors?

A celeb spin-off isn't totally out of the blue. Host-turned-fashion-icon Claudia Winkleman herself previously floated the idea of a celebrity version of the show. Revealing the names she'd love to see, she said, 'Victoria Coren, Adam Woodyatt, Stephen Fry, and Andrew Garfield.' While Andrew might be a bit beyond reach, we're thinking plenty of those names are achievable recruits.

As rumours swirl, here's some of the names said to be joining an all-star spin off of The Traitors.

Coleen Rooney

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 17: Coleen Rooney attends a VIP screening of "Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story" at The Soho Hotel on October 17, 2023 in London, England. The documentary starts streaming on October 18th on Disney+. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Disney+)

First up on the list is Coleen Rooney, who shot to fame following the Wagatha Christie trial against Rebekah Vardy. According to sources, Coleen is top choice when it comes to recruits for a celeb spin-off.

Rebekah Vardy

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Rebekah Vardy arrives at Royal Courts of Justice, Strand on May 19, 2022 in London, England. Coleen Rooney, wife Derby County manager Wayne Rooney, and Rebekah Vardy, wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, are locked in a libel battle dubbed by the media as the "Wagatha Christie" trial. The case centres around accusations that Mrs Vardy leaked false stories about Mrs Rooney's private life to the press. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)

If Coleen does it, then Rebekah Vardy does too. It's said that BBC bosses are keen to sign Rebekah up for the show as well, with bettingsites.co.uk saying, ' It would be Claudia Winkleman who plays the judge this time should the duo face off again, with Vardy odds-on at 8/11 to feature and Rooney likewise given a firm chance at 6/4.'

Scarlett Moffatt

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 06: Scarlett Moffatt attends The Sun Military Awards 2020 at Banqueting House on February 6, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

The former Gogglebox star has made no secret that she's a big fan of The Traitors, which is why fans think Scarlett could be next to appear on the spin-off.

Matt Hancock

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 20: Matt Hancock arrives at the National Portrait Gallery Re-Opening on June 20, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Having already done the reality TV rounds with his stints on I’m a Celebrity and Celeb SAS, former health secretary Matt Hancock could appear on The Traitors. Given his controversial track record, he'd no doubt have a tough time proving his role as a Faithful.

Gary Lineker

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 15: Gary Lineker arrives at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2023 at The Royal Opera House on November 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Known for speaking his mind, footballer-turned-broadcaster Gary Linekar is also said to be in the running to appear on the show.

Alison Hammond

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 01: Alison Hammond attends 'An Audience With Kylie' at Royal Albert Hall on December 01, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

From starring in Big Brother to hosting Bake Off, Alison Hammond is the queen of TV - which is exactly why rumours say she's a top signing when it comes to a potential celeb Traitors line up. An undercover Alison secretly murdering the Faithfuls? We need to see it.

Greg James

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 02: Greg James arrives at ARIAS 2023 at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on May 02, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Also said to be in the running is Radio 1 DJ Greg James. He'd no doubt make a perfect signing for the show, especially given his experience hosting Rise and Fall - a show which viewers saw plenty of Traitor-ish similarities...

Rylan Clark

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 11: Rylan Clark attends the "True Detective: Night Country" screening at The Royal Observatory, Greenwich, on January 11, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Rylan Clark and Alison Hammond pulling off some Traitor-ish moves? Name a better duo.

Carol Vorderman

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 1: Carol Vorderman attends An Audience With Kylie at Royal Albert Hall on December 1, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

With her impressively high IQ, there's no doubt that Carol Vorderman would make a fabulous Faithful (or a Traitor, for that matter.) Bettingsites.co.uk place her at 7/4 odds.

Bradley Walsh

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 25: Bradley Walsh poses in the winners room with the Best Daytime Award for The Chase, at the National Television Awards at The O2 Arena on January 25, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

With Bettingsites.co.uk placeing Bradley at 9/4, The Chase host would prove a popular choice in the Scottish castle. May we suggest bringing his son, Barney, along for the ride?

Phillip Schofield

BOVINGDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 11: Phillip Schofield attends the "Dancing On Ice" Series 15 Photocall at ITV Studios on January 11, 2023 in Bovingdon, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Perhaps a more controversial name that's doing the rounds, it's been said that Phillip Schofield could be in the running to join a celebrity special of The Traitors. Having stepped back from his role on This Morning and Dancing On Ice following his affair with a younger colleague, Phil's TV schedule has been pretty bare. While his name's in the running for BBC's Traitors, it's also been said that he could be a potential housemate in this year's Celebrity Big Brother...

When will celebrity Traitors air?