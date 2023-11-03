Could This Mean The Return Of Celebrity Big Brother?

After a five year hiatus, Big Brother returned to our screens on ITV this October. With an eclectic mix of personalities from all walks of life, its revival has reminded us why the show was so popular for so many years. But could the success of Big Brother mean that it's glamorous counterpart, Celebrity Big Brother, is coming back too?

While it hasn't been officially confirmed yet, there have been more than a few hints that the celebrity version could be making a comeback in 2024.

This news will probably excite and appal people in equal measure. But for anyone who's forgotten quite how iconic Celebrity Big Brother once was, we've pulled together some of the show's best moments.

What is Celebrity Big Brother?

Celebrity Big Brother is the Big Brother spin-off where a group of famous people (of varying degrees) live together in the Big Brother house, complete challenges for a luxury food budget and nominate each other for live evictions.

The show has gifted us with several timeless pop culture moments, delivered more drama than we ever thought possible and provided us with endless clips to quote from.

The first series of the spin-off, premiering in March 2001, only lasted for eight days and was set up in honour of Comic Relief. Six celebrities entered the house and comedian Jack Dee was crowned the winner. But since then, it has followed an almost identical format to the normal show.

When was Celebrity Big Brother on?

Overall, there have been 22 series of Celebrity Big Brother. Over the years it has been hosted by Davina McCall, Brian Dowling and Emma Willis. If it returns next year, it will likely be hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best.

It aired the same way as it does for the regular series – at 9pm every night for six weeks. First the show was on Channel 4, then Channel 5 and if it returns next year it will be on ITV.

Which celebrities were on Celebrity Big Brother?

With 22 series stored in the archives, lots and lots and lots of celebrities have entered the house through the eye-shaped door over the years. To name but a few, we've seen Gemma Collins, Mark Owen, Ulrika Jonsson, Denise Welch, Rylan Clark, Charlotte Crosby, Katie Price, Kerry Katona, Coleen Nolan, Dappy, Sarah Harding, Ann Widdecombe and Ryan Thomas all appear on the show.

In fact, it's probably easier to put together a list of UK celebrities who haven't been on the show.