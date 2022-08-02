Rebekah Vardy Opens Up In First Interview Since Losing Wagatha Christie Trial

The WAG trial that captured the nation concluded yesterday, but the interest surrounding it continues. In her first public TV interview since losing her libel case to Coleen Rooney, Rebekah Vardy has once again maintained her side of the story. In a dramatic teaser clip for the interview, she breaks down in tears as she explains her side.

Rebekah has sat down to emotionally tell-all to presenter Kate McCann, which is set to air on TalkTV this week. It is believed to be quite an explosive interview as she opens about how she feels now the trial has concluded. In the clip she stands firm in her claim that she ‘did not’ leak false stories about Coleen to the press.

Rebekah was accused of doing so in October 2019 – when Coleen used the now-famous phrase, ‘It’s…… Rebekah Vardy’s account.’ Coleen said she had carried out a months-long 'sting operation' and accused Rebekah of leaking 'false stories' about her private life to the press.

In yesterday’s ruling, the judge said it was 'likely' Vardy's agent passed the stories on to The Sun. 'The evidence... clearly shows, in my view, that Mrs Vardy knew of and condoned this behaviour, actively engaging in it by directing Ms Watt to the private Instagram account, sending her screenshots of Mrs Rooney's posts, drawing attention to items of potential interest to the press, and answering additional queries raised by the press via Ms Watt,' Mrs Justice Steyn said. Rebekah could be expected to pay more than £2.5million in damages.

During the tense interview teaser Rebekah reveals she felt ‘extremely disappointed’ after the verdict of the trial was announced. She also tells presenter Kate she feels ‘let down’ following the judge’s ruling. ‘I feel let down by a lot of people, a lot of things. But mostly I feel let down by the legal system,’ she states. Rebekah then breaks down in tears, as she becomes more emotional as the interview progresses.

I know we are all on the edge of our seats but viewers will have to wait until tomorrow night to watch the juicy tell-all interview.