The Traitors: Who’s Been Murdered And Who’s Been Banished So Far?

SPOILER ALERT: This article will cover episodes 1-3 of The Traitors season two.

The first three episodes of The Traitors have dropped on iPlayer for those of us too impatient to wait - and already we've seen alliances form, betrayals take place, and our first murder of the season.

The brand new cast are already causing waves up in the Scottish Highlands, led by none other than Claudia Winkleman as they compete for the cash prize. But with the stakes high and our Traitors already weaving their web, not everyone will make it to the end.

Need some help keeping up with those unlucky enough to be murdered and banned? We've got you.

The Traitors season two: Who has been banished and murdered so far?

Spoiler Alert: If you aren't up to date on episodes 1-3, spoilers many lie ahead...

During the first episode, a new twist revealed that there would be no murder on the first night, with the three chosen traitors instead recruiting a fourth to join them. During episode two, our first murder took place.

Here's everyone we've waved goodbye to so far, and how they left.

Aubrey - Murdered in episode two

Credit: Studio Lambert, Mark Mainz

67 year old Aubrey became the first Faithful to be murdered on season two. It was decided by Traitors Ash, Paul, Harry and Miles that the retired shop owner was a little too eagle-eyed for their liking. With the threat leaving them feeling uneasy, they selected him as their first victim.

On being picked as the first victim, Aubrey said, 'I think I've been murdered because I'm too observant. I was a threat to the Traitors, and they could see that. I say what I see. Perhaps I should have kept quiet or whatever. They've make a big mistake.'

Sonja - Banished in episode two

Credit: Studio Lambert, Mark Mainz

After receiving 15 votes, Sonja became the first to be banished after her fellow contestants accused her of game-playing. Not everyone was convinced at Sonja's guilt though, with Diane Logan arguing that the pile on was simply a case of 'herd mentality.'

Defending herself, Sonja said 'If I was a Traitor, I think I'd be making an effort to build alliances and friends. I can look you all in the eye and say I am a Faithful, whatever you think. You're wasting your vote, don't do it guys.'

Kyra - Murdered in episode three

Studio Lambert,Mark Mainz

Kyra, a 21-year-old apprentice economist from Kent became the second murder 'victim' of season two. The Faithful chose to take a Shield in the first challenge of the series which gave her immunity from the first murder, but missed out on the chance to win the protective Shield in the second challenge.

The Traitors chose to murder Kyra, describing her as 'intimidating' and 'the biggest voice in the room' and noting that she had won over everyone at the Table during the first Banishment discussion. Her influence marked her out as too dangerous to keep in the game.