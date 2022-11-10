Here’s What Matt Hancock Did Wrong – A Refresher

ICYMI, lots of people are furious that Matt Hancock is taking part in this year’s I’m A Celebrity, and only mildly satiated by the fact he’ll undoubtedly be subject to more than his fair share of gruesome bushtucker trials during his – hopefully short – stint in the jungle (fr, him making it anywhere near the final will surely be the straw that breaks the camel’s back when it comes to staying on this godforsaken island).

But if you’re not one for following politics then it’s possible you might be a little mystified as to what’s spawned this national outrage. Campmates like Boy George were so incensed by his entrance into camp, it got people googling 'What did Matt Hancock do wrong during covid?' and 'Why do people dislike Matt Hancock?' and 'Why did Matt Hancock resign?'. And we forgive you, because every month seems to bring a new political scandal and we only have so much bandwidth.

Well, let us break it down.

Quite apart from the fact that Hancock, the serving MP for West Suffolk, has chosen to abandon his constituents in the middle of the worst cost of living crisis since the post-war period, his legacy of presiding over the trainwreck that was the government response to Covid during his time as health secretary is still fresh in most peoples’ minds. And for those who lost family members or were forced to keep apart from them in their final days while the Tory cabinet hosted parties during successive lockdowns, you can imagine seeing the man responsible on TV every night is going to be more than a little triggering.

So, let’s start at the beginning, shall we?

The care home scandal during the pandemic

Early on in the pandemic, care homes and retirement homes were treated as something of a dumping ground for those infected with Covid, at a time when little was known about the virus and panic was rife. As harrowingly documented in Channel 4’s Help, featuring Jodie Comer and Stephen Graham, care homes were the lowest priority in medical triages and saw devastating numbers of deaths throughout the pandemic.

Following his resignation as Boris Johnson’s Chief Medical Advisor, Dominic Cummings claimed in May 2021 that Hancock had lied to the Prime Minister about a promise to test patients discharged from hospital for covid before entering the care home system – leading to the deaths of 32,154 people in care homes in the first quarter of 2021.

The PPE shortage

It wasn’t just care homes to bare the devastating brunt of the poor decisions and indifference of the health minister. Cast your minds back to footage from inside hospitals from the height of the pandemic and you’ll remember distressing scenes of doctors, nurses and other NHS staff battling bravely through the crisis without personal protective equipment (PPE). Most were forced to isolate away from their family in order to toil in unimaginable working conditions, with untold pressures on their mental and physical wellbeing still being felt today. The Clap for Our Carers campaign may have been conceived in good will, but it far from made up for the lack of resources and funds funnelled into the NHS by the government.

A year after the start of the pandemic, Hancock made the shocking claims that ‘there was never a national shortage [ of PPE ] , thanks to my team’ and that there was ‘no evidence’ of healthcare workers dying due to lack of PPE on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

A nurse working on the frontline during the pandemic told trade magazine Nursing Notes, ‘If felt like we were in a third-world country, not in the UK. My colleagues were falling ill and even dying around us. There was nothing any of us could do.

‘Many of us resorted to buying our own PPE online at hiked up prices – just so our families didn’t have to plan our funerals.’

The 1% pay rise he gave nurses

After the ordeal faced by our NHS and transparent attempts by the Government to pretend they valued or commiserated with the sacrificed made, Matt Hancock’s true feelings toward our National Health Service couldn’t have been more obvious when he announced in March 2021 that nurses would be receiving a 1% per cent pay rise – equivalent to a pay cut with inflation.

He said, ‘These have been challenging times.. one of the most challenging is the financial consequences of the pandemic.

‘Elsewhere in the public sector there’s a pay freeze in place and we’ve proposed what we thought is affordable to make sure that in the NHS people do get a pay rise. It is fair to take into account all of the considerations, the incredible hard work which means that they are not part of the overall public sector pay freeze, and also what’s affordable as a nation. We do have issues of affordability because of the consequences of the pandemic on public finances as laid out in the budget this week.’

The same policy makers saw staff access to free parking at hospitals removed just months later.

Earlier this month, it was reported by Nursing Notes that Hancock’s fee for appearing on I’m A Celeb will be equivalent to the salaries of fifteen nurses.

The Test & Trace contracts he gave his mates

By mid 2020, much of the government’s Covid response was (at least purportedly) focused on containing and managing the virus, with the UK’s Test and Trace system promised by Matt Hancock to be ‘world beating’.

But within weeks of it’s launch major criticisms were being reported, with Kier Starmer claiming it was ‘on the verge of collapse’ and thousands of users reporting being unable to book tests (and that was way before the ‘pingdemic’ of 2021).

Amid reports that people were being sent hundreds of miles away from their homes for testing and labs reaching ‘critical pinch points’ – read, understaffed and overstretched – it was revealed that billions of pounds worth of test and trace contracts had been awarded to Tory affiliated links. Among them was millionaire businessman Lord Ashcroft, who had donated hundreds of thousands of pounds to Tory candidate Shaun Bailey’s mayoral campaign, and a former neighbour of Matt Hancock, pub landlord Alex Bourne, who offered his services ‘via a Whatsapp message’ despite having no prior experience in medical fields.

As a result, the UK’s test and trace system was widely considered to be a spectacular failure, and in July 2020 the British Medical Journal reported that over 100 public figures had written an open letter to Hancock demanding disclosure of exactly where the £10bn of Taxpayer’s money allocated for test and trace had gone, with, at the time, £9bn unaccounted for.

One signatory tweeted, ‘Would be good to understand exactly what money was spent on, especially on test and trace where expertise in NHS and local authorities has been overlooked as private sector used.’

Breaking lockdown rules

Matt Hancock had to bat off criticisms of breaking his own lockdown rules a number of times during his time as Health Secretary, issuing a blasé apology when he was seen patting a colleague affectionately on the back in the House of Commons early on in the pandemic and denying claims he’d broken the 10pm drinking curfew after reportedly spending the night boozing at bar in the Commons in October 2020.

But when footage was published of him getting handsy with his top aid Gina Coladangelo in his office – not only flagrantly disrespecting the hardships faced by the rest of the country during successive lockdowns but destroying two marriages in the process – even he couldn’t laugh it off.

After all of his glaring misdemeanours during the pandemic, more than probably leading to the avoidable deaths of tens of thousands of people, it was his extra marital affair that proved too much for his fellow MPs to forgive and he was subsequently forced resign from the role in June 2021.

He said, ‘The last thing I would want is for my private life to distract attention from the single-minded focus that is leading us out of this crisis. I want to reiterate my apology for breaking the guidance, and apologise to my family and loved ones for putting them through this. I also need to be with my children at this time.’