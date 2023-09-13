Alison Hammond: Everything We Know About The Great British Bake Off Presenter

In December 2022, Matt Lucas announced that he was quitting The Great British Bake Off and left everyone wondering who could possibly replace the actor and comedian. Luckily, Channel 4 knew that Matt Lucas left behind some big boots to fill and that we therefore needed an absolute legend to join Noel Fielding as co-host. Enter: Alison Hammond.

In March 2023, Alison confirmed that she would be joining The Great British Bake Off saying, ‘Well do you know what? I’m just absolutely thrilled. I’m going to be meeting the bakers very soon. I’m joining The Great British Bake Off. I’m so very excited.’

But where might you have seen Alison Hammond before?

We’ve done a deep dive into the TV presenter and here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Alison Hammond?

What do you mean who is Alison Hammond? Have you been living under a rock?

Alison Hammond is a TV legend who has been regularly appearing on our screens since her stint on Big Brother in 2003.

How did Alison Hammond become famous?

Alison appeared on the third series of Big Brother in 2003, and while she may have been evicted on Day 15, the bubbly housemate – who worked as a cinema team leader in Birmingham prior to the show – became a firm favourite with the public.

Following her Big Brother stint, Alison appeared on numerous other reality TV shows before making a name for herself as a presenter.

What TV shows has Alison Hammond appeared on?

Big Brother

Whilst Alison was evicted on Day 15, the third series of Big Brother was eventually won by Kate Lawler.

A particular highlight from her stint in the Big Brother house was when she broke the garden table after climbing on it whilst attempting to look over the fence.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here

Alison appeared on the tenth series of I’m A Celeb in 2010 and was the fourth contestant to leave the show.

The series was eventually won by Stacey Solomon with Shaun Ryder coming in second place.

Celebrity MasterChef

In 2014 Alison participated in the ninth series of Celebrity MasterChef alongside Sophie Thompson – who eventually won the show – JB Gill from JLS and Christopher Biggins.

Strictly Come Dancing

Later that same year Alison appeared on the twelfth series of Strictly Come Dancing partnering with Alijaz Skorjanec.

They were voted off in the seventh week of the competition, losing the dance off to Caroline Flack and Pasha Kovalev who eventually went on to win the show.

This Morning

In 2020, Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary replaced Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford as This Morning’s Friday presenters.

Since Phillip Schofield’s departure from the show, she has also co-hosted the main show with Holly Willoughby several times.

The Great British Bake Off

Alison is set to co-host the upcoming series of The Great British Bake Off with Noel Fielding. The series is set to air Tuesday 26 September 2023.

What are Alison Hammond’s best interviews?

Luckily ITV are fully aware of how many fans search for ‘Alison Hammond’s greatest moments’ and ‘Alison Hammond’s best bits’ and so have created an entire video dedicated to all of Alison Hammond’s best interviews.

We’ve also collated all of our favourite Alison Hammond moments because honestly, there’s nothing we would rather do!

What is Alison Hammond’s net worth?

Alison is said to be worth around £1.4 million due to all her TV work.

Who is Alison Hammond’s partner?

Alison recently confirmed that she was single (and ready to mingle) during an episode of This Morning in which her and Holly Willoughby discussed the use of Pear Rings – the latest technology that people supposedly use to identify who is single on a night out.

Previously, Alison reportedly dated landscape gardener Ben Hawkins for nearly two years from August 2021.

From 2014-2017, Alison dated security guard Jamie Savage, even becoming engaged at one point, and prior to that, she was married to cab driver Noureddine Boufaied, with whom she welcomed son Aiden.

Does Alison Hammond have any children?

Alison’s son Aiden was born in 2005 and is currently 18 years old.

The pair have been praised for their strong bond, with Alison even bringing Aiden as her date to the 2023 BAFTAs – which she hosted alongside Richard E Grant.

How old is Alison Hammond?

Born on 5 February 1975, Alison is 48 years old.

How tall is Alison Hammond?

Alison is 1.78 metres tall aka 5’10”.

Does Alison Hammond have Twitter?

You can follow Alison on Twitter @AlisonHammond

Does Alison Hammond have Instagram?