First Look At Alison Hammond As A Host On The Great British Bake Off In New Trailer

The Great British Bake Off is returning to our screens to fill the post-summer void. And this time Alison Hammond is coming too. As we gear up for another year of tears, tiers and tiramisu – the first trailer for the new series is finally here.

Although it was only brief, there's no doubt fans of the show will be keen to catch a glimpse of Alison in her new presenting role. Luckily for Alison, she already knows her way around the Bake Off tent, having been on the show as a contestant in 2020. However, she's back on the other side of the counter (and in a slightly less stressful role) for series 14 as a new co-host alongside Noel Fielding.

Series 14 of The Great British Bake Off is likely to return in September. In 2022 the show returned on 13 September, in 2021 on the 21 September and in 2020 on the 22 September, so it's likely to be back on our screens very soon. So dust off your loaf tins and get ready for a new generation of Bake Off memes.

How can I watch Great British Bake Off 2023?

As has been the case since 2017 when the show left the BBC, The Great British Bake Off will air on Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4.

Who's hosting Great British Bake Off 2023?

This year, Alison Hammond will join Noel Fielding to make up a new Bake Off double act. Alison replaces Matt Lucas, who stepped down as co-host last December. Breaking the news on Instagram, the comedian said: 'Farewell Bake Off! It's been a delicious experience and I can't imagine a more fun way of spending my summers. But it's become clear to me that I can't present both Fantasy Football League and Bake Off alongside all my other projects.'

This year's new co-hosts are joined by the two expert judges, restauranteur and cookery writer Prue Leith and celebrity chef Paul Hollywood. While Paul likes to keep his cards close to his chest, Prue can't contain her excitement about the show's return. She tweeted a picture of the team alongside the caption, 'Bake Off is back! So exciting.'

Meanwhile, new host Alison (the one everyone can't stop talking about) posted: 'The new series of @BritishBakeOff is back with a new addition- Meeee !! I just can’t wait for You to meet the bakers , they are incredible . Coming soon on @Channel4#GBBO.'

Who are the contestants of Great British Bake Off 2023?

We haven't met the line-up of bakers just yet, but if previous series' of the show are anything to go by, it'll be an eclectic mix of cake enthusiasts.