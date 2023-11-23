If You’re Planning A Family Holiday, You Need To See These Black Friday Holiday Deals From Just £28

There are loads of reasons why one of the best and smartest things you can shop for in the Black Friday sales is your next holiday. For one, it's probably one of the most expensive things you'll buy in a year and, due to the higher price, this means even bigger savings. And for most of us, no matter how panicky we get when we start to think about filling stockings and wrapping gifts, it's the memories you make across a year that really stick with you.
So, if you're on the lookout for the best Black Friday holiday deals, we've done our best to round-up some of the booking we've got our eye on at the moment.
The Best Black Friday Holiday Deals At A Glance
Ok, here's where you can go if you love to browse a holiday...
TUI: Save £250 on loads of holidays, plus offers like 10% off return flights
Holiday Pirates has rounded up deals on its Black Friday page
British Airways has many deals, including flights to Europe from £39
Easyjet's Black Friday sale is live and you can save up to £200.
It's one thing to book a cheap flight away for a city break but when it comes to buying a family holiday - and especially buying a family holiday during school holidays - things can really start to rack up money-wise.
Which is why, if you're already starting to look at those school holiday dates and plan, you need to get involved with these Black Friday holiday deals. Some holiday merchants are offering money off per person too which, when you start to think about a family holiday, can really start to add up.
The best thing is, most of the holiday market has now cottoned on to Black Friday holiday deals, so no matter what type of holiday your family likes - whether it's a UK break or a long-haul adventure – there should be a holiday (or two?!) for you.
We know some people love nothing more than looking around for the best holiday deals but for others, it can bring them out in hives. So whether you're the former and have ended up on this page at the start of your search, or the latter, looking for some guidance, here's our summary of some of the best Black Friday holiday deals available.
The Best Black Friday Holiday Deals That We Are Desperate To Book Today
If you book via TUI for a trip between January and April next year and use the code BLKFRI you can
This 14-night Classic tour takes you to some of the South’s biggest cities, including Atlanta,
This was in TUI's offering of August to October holiday deals and we guess we'll just be
If you're looking for a UK break, there are loads of limited deals on the Parkdean site right now.
There are lots of deals on British Airways, but we've got our eye on a mini-break (with or without
We're reeeeally eyeing up the Lisbon deals at Booking.com. There's more than 30% off on some
Expedia is holding its biggest holiday event of the year and members can get 30% off selected
Virgin says: 'Whether it's a short hop to New York or a luxurious fortnight in the Caribbean, you
On The Beach, which does loads of great deals on holidays, has a load more deals for Black Friday.
Jet2 Holidays is giving up to £60pp off loads of its holidays this Black Friday, which when you're
Do holidays get discounted on Black Friday?
Yes! There are absolutely loads of deals on holidays when it comes to Black Friday and it's definitely worth a peek if you're planning a trip this year, because some of them involve saving hundreds of pounds.
Does TUI offer Black Friday deals?
Yes, it does. We've put some of the deals above, but one of the main deals is that you can save up to £250 by booking now, depending on what you spend.
Why not look at some of our previous TUI pieces for some inspiration on where to go?
Does Jet2holidays do Black Friday deals?
Yep, we've listed them above, but Jet2 does do Black Friday holiday deals. And at £60pp off, that discount can really add up if you're a big family.
Is Black Friday the best time to book a holiday?
It's definitely one of the key holiday sales in the calendar. As with all Black Friday sales, look around and check you're not just paying a normal price that you could get elsewhere or another time.
