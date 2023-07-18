The Grazia Guide To The Absolute Best Hotels In Italy

Gallery <meta charset="utf-8">The Best Hotels In Italy

'Allow nature's peace to flow into you as sunshine flows into trees' - If you're seeking a respite from the fast-paced city life, a visit to My Arbor is the perfect solution. Nestled in the magnificent mountains of South Tyrol, this extraordinary treehouse hotel seamlessly blends with its surroundings, as if it were born from the hillside itself. Perched high in the sky, this alpine retreat almost feels afloat, while allowing you to experience the unparalleled vistas! What truly sets My Arbor apart is its unwavering focus on wellness. The hotel boasts ten treatment rooms, five saunas, a cold-water pool, and an infinity whirlpool, providing ample opportunities for you to relax and rejuvenate. Numerous relaxation areas are scattered throughout, allowing you to truly unwind. And when it comes to dining, My Arbor leaves no room for disappointment. Their culinary offerings showcase the finest, locally sourced South Tyrolean and Italian cuisine. From comforting beer soup to delectable gratinated cannelloni, the attentive staff ensures that every aspect of your dining experience is flawless!

If that's not enough, guests are invited to invigorating hikes in the surrounding mountains or can opt for a scenic ride up the slopes in cable cars (which we personally chose). Alternatively, you can explore the charming historic town of Brixen, which beckons with its rich heritage. At My Arbor, you will find solace in nature's embrace, rejuvenate your senses, and savor a truly unforgettable escape.

Standard room starts at 225 per person (including half-board and full access to spa and wellness activities)

Contact: info@my-arbor.com