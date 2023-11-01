The Best Family-Friendly Hotels In the UK

Fowey Hall Hotel, Cornwall

Nestled above the pretty harbour town of Fowey, this hotel has one of the best views in Cornwall. Part of the Luxury Family Hotel Group, Fowey Hall is simply one of the best equipped hotels for families you can imagine. From the cinema screening kids’ favourites (think Stick Man and Cars) to the cookies and milk left out for a post-tea snack, to the bottle sterilising service, to the in-room Yoto players so you can listen to your bedtime stories in style, they really have thought of everything. Add to that the fact that there are both indoor and outdoor pools, an on-site adventure playground and childcare available at the in-house creche (which is full to the brim with toys and activities) and you may well think you’ve stumbled upon parenting nirvana. The hotel is offering a dreamy four night Christmas package and they've thought of everything, with family activities, sit down and buffet style meals and even a screening of the King’s Speech in the cinema room for the traditional at heart.

Family Friendly Rating

Every corner of this hotel is planned out with children and families in mind, from the library stocked with bedtime books, the games room with old-fashioned arcade machines and table football, to the Bugaboo pushchairs, travel cots and highchairs available to borrow for the duration of your stay, everything is set up to make your stay easier - and more fun!

What the kids loved

The swimming pools, of course, but the Yoto in our room was also a huge hit, with all our favourite books available to listen to. The adventure playground provided hours of fun, working off those extra beans before bed.

Eating

Absolutely one of the best elements was the food. Every scrap of every meal was polished off - no mean feat for any chef catering for unpredictable toddlers. The adult menus are just as good, with locally sourced treats such as mussels and crab served alongside the classics like fish and chips and burgers. The hotel also provides the loan of baby monitors so you can enjoy a quiet dinner if you so wish.

Exploring

Fowey itself is a beautiful town to lose yourself in for an afternoon, with winding, cobbled streets filled with vintage shops and delis. Ready Money Cove is the closest beach, just a ten minute walk from the hotel, but there are beautiful options a short drive away, including Lantic Bay. Plus the Eden Project is close by, providing hours of entertainment for little ones.

For more booking information, and to find out more about Christmas and New Year packages, visit Fowey Hall’s website.

Silverlake, Dorset

This sprawling 560-acre estate has 104 holiday homes, from cottages to vast lake-fronted houses that sleep 10. Our house had a hot tub, while other properties had an interconnecting games room. There’s lots to do – hire bikes and explore the resort, including the nature reserve and The Island, a woodland play area complete with swings, a sandpit and zip wire. Book in a paddle-boarding lesson before setting out in a kayak from the jetty. And don’t forget to visit the pool and sauna and book in a treatment at the spa.

Family Friendly Rating

Greatfor children aged five and above and teens with plenty of energy to burn. There’s loads of space for children to explore and run wild, plus a wide range of water sports and activities. The yurt space offers the perfect place to chill out, read a book or play board games. Older kids

– and adults – will love hiring kayaks or paddle boards and heading out on to the resort’s calm lakes.

What the kids loved

Hiring bikes (along with a trailer for the tiny tots) and exploring the resort’s islands and nature reserves, then cooling off with a dip in the (heated) outdoor pool.

Eating

The Hurricane Terrace offers lunches, small plates and a small kids’ menu, served until 8pm. You can also order pizzas from the Pizza Shack, Fridays and Saturdays in peak season (only Saturdays during low season).

Exploring

Discover Dorset’s beaches– Silverlake is a short drive away from Poole and Weymouth, and an hour from Lyme Regis.

A three-night stay in The Hideaway (self- catering and sleeps six) costs from £554; habitatescapes.com

The Stewardry, Cornwall

A luxuriously renovated 18th-century manor house in a valley on a private estate, seven incredible rooms can host 14 people, with huge grounds and multiple reception rooms. It’s a breathtakingly grand space in which to play pretend dream house. An outdoor seating area is best put to use by hiring a pizza oven, for a feast with valley views.

Family Friendly Rating

Great for multi- generational families and groups of friends as you can keep everyone happy. It’s rare to find such a huge space that is also luxurious, with enough bathrooms, kitchen equipment and parking to cater for all. Gather around the biggest dining table you’ve ever seen, before people scatter to various living areas, or off for a bike ride, to the lake for a wild swim, or to play some tennis, or enjoy the football table in the games room. Or head upstairs to put young ones to bed far enough away so they won’t be woken by the rest of the crew.

What the kids loved

Running around! There’s so much space. We loved having a go at ping pong, making pizzas, snuggling in the front room for movies (lots of channels and great WiFi) and checking in on the sheep at the end of the path.

Eating

When we didn’t feel like cooking, we ordered a giant homemade lasagne for dinner from local deli Bella Mama in nearby Lostwithiel. And if you eat out you can choose from some of the best seafood in the UK.

Exploring

Lostwithiel must be pottered around. We spent a day at the seaside in Fowey, but you’re spoilt for beaches, with beautiful Looe nearby too. We also had a fantastic day at the Lost Gardens of Heligan.