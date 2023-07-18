The Grazia Guide To The Absolute Best Hotels In Greece

Think of the best places in Greece and chances are it conjures up visions of sunsets over the sea in Santorini and Mykonos, or a city break in bustling Athens. It goes without saying these are must-visit destinations, but Greece has so many beautiful regions with exceptional hotels and villas. And the good news is you don’t have to spend hours scouring the internet to find them, because we’ve done the hard part for you. Here are the best hotels in Greece. Get packing..

The best boutique hotel

Tainaron Blue Retreat

You haven’t experienced exceptional until you’ve visited Tainaron Blue Retreat. Stumbling upon this untouched, hidden-away pocket on one of the southernmost tips of the mainland feels like an unbelievable secret. The scenery is breathtaking – dramatic clifftops over the sea with pink hue sunsets, with little coves dotted about and deserted stone houses grouped along the crags. The most extraordinary part about it is that there’s no one else around. Tainaron Blue Retreat sits high up amid this backdrop, boasting stunning panoramic views of the Taygetos mountains and the sea. This is quiet luxury at its finest and surely one of the best boutique hotels you'll ever visit.

Tairnaron Blue Retreat: dine overlooking the sea

You will stay in an early 19th-century stone tower, looking out over the infinity pool and the sea or mountains, in comfortable, cosy rooms. The structure inside and outside of the tower hasn’t been spoilt or updated, but there are modern facilities. With only four rooms, the hotel feels friendly and intimate. Each room is equipped with coco-mat linen and ecological toiletries and the only sound you can hear from your bed is crickets in the evenings and the distant clanging of dishes as your breakfast is prepared in the morning.

This is undeniably one of the best hotels in Greece and has earned its place in the Michelin Guide for good reason. As well as the views, the next showstopping element is the cuisine. Guests enjoy an authentic Maniot culinary experience (Mani is the region) during their stay. Culinary consultant Chef George Samoilis takes inspiration from the area to create a menu based on traditional recipes. Think fresh fish carpaccio, Greek salads and the best moussaka you’ll ever try.

You eat looking over the pool and sea, sitting down to a thrilling experience – there are no menus, so you don’t know what’s coming. The dishes keep arriving, each more mouth-watering than the last. This is a hotel for foodies whose idea of a heavenly holiday is lounging around the infinity pool waiting for their next show-stopper meal as they digest their last. It’s impressive how the food can be so fresh when the nearest large shop is miles away. The secret is produce handpicked from the best suppliers around Greece, delivered to the retreat.

The best part? You will have this little slice paradise to yourself or only share it with a handful of guests, which can rarely be said for those Santorini views.

For further enquiries and bookings visit https://tainaron-blue.com/

The best villas in Greece

Eliza Was Here's Mani Luxury Suites

Perched high above the town of Gytheio, looking out over the sea and nestled among the olive trees sits Mani Luxury Suites. These clean, modern, stylish apartments feel upmarket, each with private infinity pools, mod cons and bright, large ensuite bedrooms. The view from the terrace takes the suites from special to unforgettable. Dine out on the patio as the moon rises over the sea and the town’s lights twinkle below.

Eliza was here's Mani Luxury Suites

And the best part? It can be booked through Eliza was here, a unique holiday operator specialising in off the beaten track experiences, offering flights, stays and hire car all in one, neat package. They provide quality, luxury accommodation - our suite offers a daily cleaning service and breakfast that can be pre-ordered the night before and delivered fresh that morning – which means you get the best elements of staying in a hotel with the intimacy of a villa holiday.

The living area is spacious and airy, the ensuite bathrooms are contemporary and comfortable, complete with toiletries (there's the hotel element again), and the apartments are well-equipped. Those who run the suites are friendly and really accommodating; they even sourced a brand-new cot and high-chair for our arrival and no question was too difficult for Takis, who managed our apartment. He even ended up giving us a lift home one night when we were out in the town and no taxis turned up.

Eliza was here scope out the best areas to visit in the countries you want to holiday in. Gytheio, the town where we stayed, is worth visiting for its authentic charm alone. Unlike so many areas in Greece it doesn’t feel like it’s been set up specifically for tourists. Here you get a feel for the day to day of Greek life; the hustle and bustle of the markets and bakeries; the cafes and bars filled with locals, not Brits abroad. That said, there’s also loads of restaurants, beautiful beaches and excursions to be taken, like hiring e-bikes to explore the beautiful hills, quaint villages and coastline - or a sunset sail before dining on the seafront. Further afield there’s the beautiful towns of Kardamyli and Areopoli to visit and the ancient ruins of Sparta.

The car hire provided by Eliza was here as part of their package comes in handy, as the suites are a five minute drive from the centre of Gytheio – or a 15/20 minute walk down a steep hill. A car is also useful for exploring the local area. The Eliza was here package allows you to get more out of any stay.

ABOUT ELIZA WAS HERE

They offer stays suitable for all, including family-friendly, adults only and villas with private pools that are perfect for friends getaways, for a range of prices in the popular European countries, including Greece, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Cyprus and Malta. Holidays booked with Eliza was here are ABTA and SGR protected. Eliza was here is part of Sunweb Group, which has 20 years' experience in the European travel industry and takes more than a million customers away on holiday each year. First time customers can currently save £100 on any booking by subscribing to the newsletter.

For more information and to book with Eliza Was Here for a package including flights, villas and car hire visit www.elizawashere.co.uk/

The best all-inclusive hotels

A Luxury Collection Resort, Costa Navarino

The Romanos

If it’s elegant luxury you’re after, head to Costa Navarino, a beautiful enclave of the Peloponnese where a group of hotels sit side by side and still manage to feel intimate. They make up some of the best all-inclusive hotels in Greece. It's a prime sustainable destination on the Mediterranean, located in the Greek region of Messinia. Despite the large, five-star hotels, care has been taken to preserve the nature, beauty and heritage of the region. After a day at either you feel like you and your fellow guests are part of one big family in a beautiful, secluded spot.

Firstly, The Romanos is perfect for those wishing to escape the wails of children; those in search of a peaceful, adult environment. The Romanos doesn’t accept children under 12. Think: upscale, calm swimming pool lounge areas, a serene spa and sophisticated bars and restaurants. Rooms are modern, stylish, spacious and some come with a private plunge pool – how’s that for luxury.

A range of ethnic, continental, Greek fusion and local fare based on the flavours of the area's countryside and the finest Kalamata olive-oil is on offer. Pick from one of the 10 restaurants to dine in style at Kooc, where fresh seabass is served in the mock village square, complete with a beautiful old church. Or, visit Flame, high up overlooking the olive groves for the best steak you’ll ever try.

You probably won’t want to stumble far from the hotel, but a few minutes walk down the hill is the beautiful beach. Make the most of the sunbeds for hotel guests, and a must visit when at the seafront is the seafood restaurant, Barbouni.

A visit to the Anazoe spa is a must. Here you'll find a full range of specialty spa treatments based on health and beauty practices of ancient Greece which make full use of the region’s natural and revitalizing ingredients, as well as luxury spa products from around the world. If for some strange reason you're on the fence about visiting the spa, knowing it has received more than 20 international awards and accolades might sway you.

The Romanos, A Luxury Collection Resort, Costa Navarino