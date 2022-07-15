These Are The Absolute Best Hotels In The Maldives

If you and your partner are in need of a well-earned break to escape the rat run and switch off from everyday life, then the Maldives could be just for you. In fact, ‘Maldives holidays 2023’ is a breakout search term on Google right now. With crystal clear waters, beautiful sunsets and palm-fringed beaches, it's the perfect place to unwind, relax and catch up on a few Z’s. There are an estimated 1200 coral islands to choose from in the Indian Ocean, which is why we’ve whittled it down to our favourite resorts so all the hard work is done for you. All you need to do is arrive and put your feet up.

Here are the best Maldives holidays...

Jumeirah Maldives, Olhahali Island

Coming in first is Jumeirah Maldives, Olhahali Island, the epitome of luxurious excellence. Take everything you know about staying at the Maldives and throw it out the window - this isn’t beach huts on stilts or hot tubs overlooking the ocean, this is water villas and infinity pools. That’s right, Jumeirah manages to make the Maldives even more opulent with water villas sitting atop the coral so you can easily dip in for anytime snorkelling.

Inside each villa, some of which are officially called ‘water residence’ because of their sheer size, your ocean view room will be fitted with a king-size bed, ginormous bathroom (with a rain shower!) as well as a separate living area with a HD flat-screen TV. And it doesn’t end there, outdoors you’ll find your ground floor terrace has a private infinity pool (and outdoor shower) or you can ascend to your private rooftop terrace for views across the ocean under sparkling night sky. Visiting Jumeriah Maldives for myself, this moment was the highlight – drinking champagne on my rooftop terrace watching the sky light up pink and orange as the sun set across the ocean - it’s enough beauty to bring a tear to your eye, genuinely.

Drive further up the pier and you’ll find those water residences I mentioned. Fit for up to five adults, these are private overwater hideaways perfect for a large group of family and friends. Floor-to-ceiling windows, an extended rooftop terrace with an al fresco dining area plus a shared outdoor lounge – this is the kind of celebrity-approved holiday perfect for celebrating a milestone (or just your nearest and dearest!).

And if you’re more of a beach bunny? There are beach villas with private pools too, as well as larger beach-based residences with similar extravagant amenities. Essentially, anywhere you book at Jumeriah Maldives, you’re guaranteed a luxurious, unforgettable experience that you’ll be dreaming of revisiting every single year.

Outside of the dreamy accommodation, you can expect the similarly splendid experiences Jumeirah has become known for. Visit the Shimmers beach club for mouth-watering Greek and Mediterranean inspired dishes amidst the palm trees and ocean views. Head to Glow for all-day dining or, if you just fancy a taste of home, the Café Lounge serves coffee and cake. There’s also a Gelataria on the island, perfect for an ice-cold pick-me-up after a long day on the beach, and at night? You must try both Kayto – a perusian and Japanese blended menu in an effortlessly cool setting – and book out a private dining experience on the pier for the ultimate romantic night out (you can set up a floating breakfast for the morning too, if you want to go full honeymoon goals).

On the days you’re not tanning, snorkelling the North Lagoon Jumeriah Maldives sits atop is a must. As a beginner snorkeler, I was nervous about how deep I could really dive to get the most of the beautiful coral reef, but thanks to the incredible staff at Jumeirah supporting and guiding me until I felt safe, I ended up embodying the Little Mermaid and dove to my heart’s content (and even got a shot for Instagram! As I said, incredible staff). It was, as much of Jumeriah Maldives is, an unforgettable experience.

Of course, you can also relax in the Talise Spa – an overwater sanctuary perfect for a massage, facial or even yoga. There’s the gym for that too though – but with the number of activities available to you on Olhali Island you might not need it. Jumeirah Maldives boasts thrill-seeking water sports like flyboarding and parasailing, a semi-submarine boat ride, beachside tennis and private yacht experiences. You can play volleyball, visit the on-sand cinema or shop at the beach boutique – all while the kids are in kids club or private babysitting! Honestly, for an Island known for relaxation and bliss, there’s so much to do you’ll want to stay for weeks at a time.

Ultimately, Jumeirah Maldives made me realise that once you stay at a place like this, you’ll never stop dreaming of a return. It’s the type of holiday that makes you wonder how anyone can live so lavish, how anyone can be surrounded by such beauty and why the hell I haven’t been holidaying in the Maldives my whole life. I mean, I know why – I’d be broke within years – but still, there is nowhere that compares to the kind-of freedom and gratitude you feel staying at Jumeirah Maldives.

If you want to find out more information or book for yourself, click here to visit Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island website. Prices start at £945.

Club Med’s Finolhu Villas

Next up, Club Med’s Finolhu Villas. This couples only resort is located on the beautiful (and tiny) island of Gasfinolhu which is only a half an hour boat ride from Male airport. There are only 52 villas on the island, and you can go an entire day without seeing another soul if you so wish, making it the ideal place to spend some serious one on one time with your other half. The villas are Eco-friendly and there are three tiers: sunrise, sunset and water villas. The sunset villa has its own private beach and plunge pool! If you want a lively vibe one night, Club Med’s Kani resort is only a five-minute boat ride away where there are two more restaurants and lots going on.

The name of the game here is to relax. From the moment you step foot on the island you will feel completely detached from everyday life and as if you are in the middle of nowhere – which you are! On arrival you’ll be whisked off to your villa by a private butler, who is on hand the entire week to help with our every need. This includes everything from taking breakfast orders, complimentary glasses of champagne or even organising a spa treatment. You can have treatments in the comfort of your own villa, but we’d recommend going to the spa on site. Massages take place in a treatment room which has a glass floor so you can watch the fish swimming about below! You can then relax on a sunbed looking out to sea while enjoying a cup of jasmine tea. The chilled vibe doesn’t end there. There are twice daily yoga classes on the beach – at sunrise and at sunset – which anyone can take part in. And each villa has its own plunge pool, outdoor and indoor bathrooms, and king size bed. If you can tear yourself away from your private villa for an hour, the island also has an infinity pool where drinks are complimentary and afternoon tea is served every day.

Being a Club Med resort, the resort is all-inclusive. So you can drink and eat to your heart’s content. Great, hey? All drinks are complimentary at the poolside bar – even champagne in the evenings. The island’s restaurant is called Motu which is set on stilts over the water. At lunch there are four different stations serving amazing sushi, various fish courses, meat dishes and pastas. By night it has a four-course a la carte menu which changes daily. If you fancy something a bit different, head over to Kani where they have a buffet restaurant as well as its own a la carte venue.

A seven-night stay in a one-bedroom (maximum two adults) villa at The Finolhu Villas costs from £3,362 in July including international flights from London and transfers for two people. Transfers to and from Malé airport take 40 minutes by boat and are included if you book a package.

Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa

Nestled in Amingiri Island in the North Malé Atoll, Hilton Maldives Amingiri is directly accessible from Velana International Airport via a scenic 20-minute premium speedboat ride. The resort features 109 expansive beach and overwater villas, each offering a private pool and enticing views of the surrounding turquoise lagoon. With floor-to-ceiling windows, villas are designed to immerse guests in nature’s wonders and the overwater pool villas are outfitted with stairs to lead directly to the island’s lagoon (and a hammock by the pool to enjoy the melody of waves!). All villas boast generously proportioned bathrooms with ocean-facing bathtubs, as well as indoor and outdoor rain showers that create a sense of relaxation.

Home to six distinctive dining concepts, Hilton Maldives Amingiri will take guests on a culinary sojourn. From Origin, which celebrates sustainable seafood sourcing, ageing techniques and a food-upcycling approach, to all-day dining restaurant Habitat, to rustic beach restaurant Beach Shack with its feet-in-the-sand dining experience, the resort’s dining offerings are thoughtfully curated to satisfy every palate.

A slew of inspiring experiences awaits seasoned holidaymakers and junior explorers: Krakengiri Kids’ Club features an outdoor children’s play pool and mini splash park, while rooftop bar Re: Fuel offers teenage guests a tranquil retreat and a hidden entrance designed exclusively for them. Purposefully designed as a sanctuary, Amingiri Spa offers an extensive menu of rejuvenating treatments and purifying hammam rituals that bring an enlightened sense of wellbeing.

A key highlight of Hilton Maldives Amingiri is the six-bedroom Amingiri Residence, the ideal escape for larger groups of travellers looking for privacy in its truest sense. Set apart on a landscaped cove, the residence will welcome guests with its own arrival pier and a dedicated sundeck with uninterrupted 360-degree views of the Maldivian horizon when it debuts in November 2022!