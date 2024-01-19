Here’s All The Best Hotels And Things To Do In Jamaica

They say Jamaicans have found the key to life, and I can confirm that this is very true. Pulsating reggae music, sprawling sandy beaches and scenic views isn’t just what sets the country apart from it’s Caribbean counterparts, but the country’s ability to create an carefree environment where enjoyment and jubilance are at the forefront. No wonder there's Google search for 'the best hotels in Jamaica' then, according to Google Trends.

From the seven mile beach stretching across Negril to bustling streets of Kingston, there is something for everyone in Jamaica and if you’re looking a for break that doesn’t break the bank and while still fulfilling everyone’s needs then look no further. But don’t spend to long day dreaming about it, as brand new airline Norse Airlines are bringing back the hey-day of travel with their low-cost long haul flights but only for a short amount of time. Flying directly from London Gatwick to the sunny Montego Bay, Norse Airlines provides 5 star service for half the price with on-demand food and a wide selection of entertainment.

Still not convinced? Keep scrolling to check out the best hotels to stay at in Jamaica and all the must-see attractions that won’t break the bank.

Here's the best hotels in Jamaica...

Gallery Best Hotels in Jamaica 1 of 2 Azul Beach Resort If you’re looking for a hotel that has it all in Jamaica then look no further than Azul Beach Resort in Negril. Sat in the middle of Seven Mile beach, the hotel offers just about everything you imagine: water sports that sprawl out into the West Indies, club nights at their in-house night club and a wide variety of restaurants that tap in to not only their traditional cuisines but others too. The all-inclusive escape is the definition of luxury with a wide variety of staff available on-demand 24/7 to help with any of your enquires and rooms that cater to not only families but couples and kids alike. 2 of 2 Couples Tower Isle Celebrating a special occasion with your other half? Then look no further than this hidden gem in Ocho Rios. Located just outside of the main town alongside the sprawling sandy beach, Couples Tour Isle boasts breathtaking sea views that seamlessly blends across the coastline. From 24 hour gourmet dining to scenic catamaran cruises, the resort has a variety on offer. Also, if you’re looking for abit of extra fun, the hotel has it’s very own private island where anything goes…

Best Activities to do in Jamaica

I’m not sure how you could visit Jamaica and not take a stop in the iconic Bob Marley Museum in the heart of Kingston. Located at his former home, the guided tour takes you through the iconic reggae singer’s life from birth up until his death. Featuring his clothes, original pieces of music and even a performance from his former band mates, the tour is a must if you’re visiting Jamaica.

Adventure junkies look no further than Dunn’s River Fall in Ocho Rios. Both physically challenging and exhilarating, the famous waterfall is a (quite literally) refreshing guided tour that takes you through various rock pools and wildlife as you climb the enormous terrain. The only requirement? Water shoes, and these are wildly available throughout various shops and markets all over Jamaica.

So you’ve drank as much rum as you possibly could and partied the night away in the basking heat and now in need in some relaxation. Enter Martha Brae River. Popular for it’s gentle bamboo raft ride and stunning scenes, the tour takes you through 20 miles of Jamaica’s tropical rain forest and an array of local venders and bars that have set up shop at the river bank side.

In Kingston for the night? Pier 1 is where you need to go. Open as bar and restaurant during the day, Pier 1 go-to place for all things entertainment and sea food, boasting authentic Jamaican cuisines underneath the setting of panoramic ocean views. Day drinking to a night out never looked better.

While music, food and the beaches are the definitely what Jamaica is known for, make sure you take visit the stunning murals in Kingston. The outside art gallary is ever expanding, and the one hour guided tours allows visitors to understand more about Jamaican culture, and how all aspects come together. Each mural captures the spirit and flare of the city, and with murals being added weekly, we suggest you visit ASAP.