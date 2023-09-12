  1. Home|
5 Ways To Nail Transitional Dressing Now

The seasonal switch-ups to make now.

transitional dressing
by Julia Harvey |
If you’re anything like us, you probably feel like you’re living in a strange halfway house between summer and autumn. Swimsuits and sandals feel like a distant memory (if you even got to wear them this summer). Pumpkin-spiced lattes are back on the menu and Strictly’s about to return to our screens. So what does this transitional dressing tipping point mean for you? Just what should you be wearing when it could easily be crisp, cool, sunny and rainy in the space of 12 hours, while feeling somewhat fresh for back-to-school season? The key is to shop (or dig out) hard-working pieces that will perform now and later on with the addition of a few layers. Interested?

If you're in need of outfit ideas, these five transitional dressing heroes are practically perfect, whatever the weather.

transitional dressing
Hannah Mcdowell, NYFW

The Half-Way Trench

Or 'tracket' if you will. Whilst its technical term remains undecided, a cropped trench coat will be your transitional dressing saviour. It's an entry point to outerwear that can be worn a multitude of ways (with smart black trousers and ballet flats; with pleated midiskirts and knee-highs) until the temperature plummets.

1. Zara, Oversize Short Trench Coat

ZARA transitional dressing
Price: £59.99

www.zara.com

ZARA transitional dressing

2. Acne Studios, Cropped Double-Breasted Jacket

acne studios transitional dressing
Price: £600

www.net-a-porter.com

acne studios transitional dressing

3. MONKI, Short Beige Trench Coat

monki transitional dressing
Price: £63.99

www.monki.com

monki transitional dressing

A-Line Jeans

Flattering, comfy and always reliable, flared jeans have emerged as a front-runner for the end of summer switch-up. With the polish of a straight leg but the comfort of something baggier, it's the easiest, most elegant way to do denim this autumn.

4. GAP, High-Waisted Wide-Leg Jeans

gap transitional dressing
Price: £55

www.gap.co.uk

gap transitional dressing

5. RAEY, Extra Fold Lyocell Wide-Leg Jeans

RAEY transitional dressing
Price: £160

www.matchesfashion.com

RAEY transitional dressing

6. Levi's, Noughties Big Bells Jeans

levis transitional dressing
Price: £120

www.levi.com

levis transitional dressing

Heavy-Duty Blazers

Since winter coat season often lasts until spring, there's no need to get out 'the big one' just yet. Instead, look for blazers that are substantial enough to protect against the elements if necessary and earn cool points in the meantime, shop the high street for the best autumnal picks.

7. H&amp;M, Textured Weave Blazer

H&M transitional dressing
Price: £54.99

www2.hm.com

H&M transitional dressing

8. M&amp;S Collection, Tweed Dogtooth Double Breasted Blazer

M&S transitional dressing
Price: £79

www.marksandspencer.com

M&S transitional dressing

9.

massimo dutti transitional dressing
massimo dutti transitional dressing

The Inbetweener Shoe

You've called time on sandals but aren't quite ready for winter boots. The obvious middle ground is an open-backed mule, which has cropped up on the high street and designer ends of the spectrum for autumn, and can be styled with a chunky sock if you're already in hibernation mode (where your feet are concerned).

10. Charles and Keith, Woven Flat Mules In Chalk

charles and keith transitional dressing
Price: £55

www.charleskeith.co.uk

charles and keith transitional dressing

11. Jacquemus, Square-Toe Leather Backless Ballet Flats

jacquemus transitional dressing
Price: £484

www.matchesfashion.com

jacquemus transitional dressing

12. JW Anderson, Padlock Loafer Leather Mules

jw anderson transitional dressing
Price: £495

www.jwanderson.com

jw anderson transitional dressing

The Mid-Season Midi

After a summer spent wafting around in airy layers, you're probably moving towards a more covered-up state of mind. That can only be a good thing as maxiskirts are a mid-season winner, according to Sophia Richie who's been wearing hers with court heels. This length looks just as at home with a cropped tee as it does a cosy knit.

13. COS, Flared Rib Panel Knit Skirt

COS transitional dressing
Price: £95

www.cos.com

COS transitional dressing

14. Mango, Extra Long Denim Skirt

Mango transitional dressing
Price: £45.99

shop.mango.com

Mango transitional dressing

15. CAES, Lace-Up Vegan Leather Maxiskirt

CAES transitional dressing
Price: £208.33

www.net-a-porter.com

CAES transitional dressing
