5 Ways To Nail Transitional Dressing Now

If you’re anything like us, you probably feel like you’re living in a strange halfway house between summer and autumn. Swimsuits and sandals feel like a distant memory (if you even got to wear them this summer). Pumpkin-spiced lattes are back on the menu and Strictly’s about to return to our screens. So what does this transitional dressing tipping point mean for you? Just what should you be wearing when it could easily be crisp, cool, sunny and rainy in the space of 12 hours, while feeling somewhat fresh for back-to-school season? The key is to shop (or dig out) hard-working pieces that will perform now and later on with the addition of a few layers. Interested?

If you're in need of outfit ideas, these five transitional dressing heroes are practically perfect, whatever the weather.

Hannah Mcdowell, NYFW

The Half-Way Trench

Or 'tracket' if you will. Whilst its technical term remains undecided, a cropped trench coat will be your transitional dressing saviour. It's an entry point to outerwear that can be worn a multitude of ways (with smart black trousers and ballet flats; with pleated midiskirts and knee-highs) until the temperature plummets.

A-Line Jeans

Flattering, comfy and always reliable, flared jeans have emerged as a front-runner for the end of summer switch-up. With the polish of a straight leg but the comfort of something baggier, it's the easiest, most elegant way to do denim this autumn.

Heavy-Duty Blazers

Since winter coat season often lasts until spring, there's no need to get out 'the big one' just yet. Instead, look for blazers that are substantial enough to protect against the elements if necessary and earn cool points in the meantime, shop the high street for the best autumnal picks.

The Inbetweener Shoe

You've called time on sandals but aren't quite ready for winter boots. The obvious middle ground is an open-backed mule, which has cropped up on the high street and designer ends of the spectrum for autumn, and can be styled with a chunky sock if you're already in hibernation mode (where your feet are concerned).

The Mid-Season Midi