These £59 Ballet Pumps Are The Best-Kept Secret On The High Street

Ballet pumps might not have the swagger of cowboy boots, or the sex appeal of stilettos, but somehow they’ve still managed to edge out the competition as the coolest shoe of 2023. Naturally, celebrities have slipped on styles with designer pedigree. Zoë Kravitz favours The Row, whose buckled ballerinas are the definition of stealth wealth. Alexa Chung stans the satin version by Miu Miu, posting sunset selfies in balletic positions while on holiday in Amalfi. Sofia Richie, meanwhile, has fallen hook, line and sinker for the fishnet take from Alaïa.

The bad news? What all these pairs have in common are low stock levels, waiting lists and luxury price tags. The good news? The high street has hit back with its own must-have ballet pumps for autumn. And they’re very, very good.

Alexa Chung wearing ballet pumps ©Getty

John Lewis has doubled down on a best-selling style – a simple Mary Jane – for back-to-school season, launching new colours to cater to demand. The Harrietta is designed using the ‘sacchetto’ method of construction, which means it’s soft, flexible and practically seamless, fitting the foot like a glove. At £55, and with a stylish square toe and scrunched strap, it’s almost entirely sold out so expect to find its (flat and functional) way to the front row at this month’s London Fashion Week. The T-bar style, however, is still available in all sizes bar one in smooth strawberry red leather (yum).

Gigi Hadid wearing ballet pumps ©Getty

If you want a no-frills classic with ‘forever buy’ credentials, try Everlane, Arket and Zara, the latter of which boasts bow-tied ballet flats that look far more expensive than £35.99.

A street-styler wearing ballet pumps ©Getty

Also vying for your attention are the soft leather slippers, complete with colour-matched elastic, by Loeffler Randall.

For styling tips follow Gigi Hadid, who wore hers with a simple uniform of a white shirt and black trousers in New York. Because their personality is pretty (and just a little prissy), ballet pumps need a bit of toughening up. So instead of wearing them with something soft, send mixed messages with retro tracksuit bottoms and sporty sunglasses or a lived-in leather jacket and low-slung baggy jeans.

One more thing: it might have been cool in school but don’t squish down the backs with your heels. These new-gen ballet pumps deserve respect.