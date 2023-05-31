Hailey Bieber And Maya Jama Just Confirmed The Must-Have Item For The Summer

It comes as no surprise that denim shorts will be big for the summer. But, we're not talking your usual denim cut-offs, no no, this summer it's all about the 'jort'. In short (excuse the pun) this just means jean shorts, the comfier, baggier cousin to teeny-tiny Daisy Dukes taken straight from the 1990s.

Slouchier than your usual denim cut-offs, jorts are the relaxed take on denim shorts sometimes known as 'Bermuda shorts'. No longer will you have to flash a bit of bum cheek (unless you want to, of course) as this style is longer and generally much easier to wear. If you're into the '00s low rise, size up and wear slung low on the hips, or, if you prefer a higher waisted style, look for more fitted options or 'mom' styles that will nip you in at the waist. The great thing about jorts is the versatility, throw on a pair when you're off out running errands or pair with a chic strapless top and red lip for evenings out. If you're off on holiday this year, jorts should be top of your list.

©@mayajama

Take note from Maya Jama, who just arrived in Majorca ready to film the new series of Love Island, no less - wearing a pair of blue denim jorts and simple white crop top. Elsewhere, Hailey Bieber wore hers with a floaty cami top and dark sunglasses, the easiest summer outfit to stroll around the city in. We suggest keeping it simple, pair your denim jorts with a tank top, flip flops and raffia tote bag for the perfect summer-ready outfit in seconds.

©@haileybieber

Can't find the right pair? Take matters into your own hands and consider some DIY. If you have jeans that fit you well, simply cut off the leg just above the knee to leave a raw hem for jorts in seconds - easy peasy.

SHOP: The Best Denim Jorts

H&M, Wide Bermuda High Waist Shorts

Mango, Decorative Ripped Denim Bermuda Shorts

