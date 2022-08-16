The Loafer Is The Surprising Hit Shoe Of Summer 2022

Now that the heatwave has passed - and it's possible to contemplate other shoes apart from flip-flops - we're here to talk about the surprising footwear trend to emerge at Copenhagen Fashion Week. Temperatures were similarly scorching to the UK, but, undeterred, the street-stylers backed a most surprising shoe: the loafer.

Chrissy Rutherford at Copenhagen Fashion Week ©Getty

Chrissy Rutherford wore her chain-link pair with neat black socks and a knitted mini dress. Emma Fridsell, meanwhile, matched her burgundy-and-cream pair with a wine-coloured sequin co-ord. Hailey Bieber is a big champion of loafers, wearing hers with little black dresses and little white socks - and proving, definitively, that they shouldn't be saved for autumn.

Petra Henriette Rufi and Maria Wos ©Getty

If you're going to opt for closed toes, you do have options. Ballet pumps are a possibility, but loafers have a bit more bite (especially if you opt for something with a pumped-up sole like the styles at Vagabond). GH Bass & Co makes classic penny loafers with chain-link embellishments - and this sandy suede version would work with white sundresses as well as wide-leg jeans. Prada's chunky loafer, meanwhile, is obviously the gold-standard when it comes to an elevated sole.

Emma Fridsell ©Getty

Whichever you choose, they’ll certainly make for a sharp new uniform for back-to-school season too.