It’s Officially Trench Coat Weather – These Are The Best Ones To Buy

We're calling it, trench coat weather is here! That's right, pack up your puffers because we're ready to fully embrace the joy of a lighter layer. So much so, the Grazia fashion team have already been seen wearing theirs in the office.
But which styles? While classic camel and beige are always a firm favourite, this year, we're seeing so many alternative colours, prints and materials enter the chat. We're talking leather (as worn by Alexa Chung and Zoë Kravitz), denim and high-shine vinyl, to name a few.
At fashion month so far, show-goers have been wearing theirs with everything from denim maxi skirts (a key Y2K trend this year), tailored pieces and, well, practically any outfit going. Because when it comes to the humble trench, you can guarantee it'll work with any look.
But if there's one rule to stick to when it comes to finding a trench for 2023, it's all about the length. Forget short styles that swing around (or above) your knees, it's all about the long maxi versions, often in an oversized fit. No matter your style, budget, size or height, we've found the best trench coats to snap up from the likes of Zara and Massimo Dutti to Tôteme, Aje and Claudie Pierlot.
SHOP: The Best Trench Coats For Women 2023
If you love an oversized silhouette, this Aligne style made from eco-conscious materials is the one.
The contrasting colours on this & Other Stories trench gives it that designer feel, but with a high street price. Sold.
Denim dresses, tops and trench coats and even boots are key this season. Well done, COS.
If you want a coat that'll still be cosy, look to this wool iteration that you can wear when it's chilly, too.
Logomania isn't going anywhere so this Claudie Pierlot style gets our vote.
If you like your coat to be a talking point, Reiss has you covered (quite literally) with this hot pink winner made from recycled materials.
Leather trenches have been worn by celebs including Zoë Kravitz and Alexa Chung for years. This buttery soft Mackage style (in beige or black) is an investment worth making.
If you're petite (or just prefer a slightly shorter style) then this River Island coat in buttery yellow croc print is the one.
For a khaki coat with a twist, look to this Massimo Dutti trench with flashes of pink on the collar, cuffs and belt – love!
Like all Tôteme coats – including the quilted and the scarf jacket – we know this trench will be seen everywhere.
The model (for reference) is 5.11", so this longline trench is perfect for taller women who like the maxi length.
For a timeless classic, of course a black coat will always serve you well no matter your style.
Not only is this classic camel trench under £50, it also comes in sizes 6-32 and can also be found in the petite and tall sections.
All for this stud-detail style by Berlin-based brand (try saying that out loud) Ottolinger.
Brown is the new black this season, and French brand Musier agrees with this cool cord style.
Aussie label, Dissh (loved by Rochelle Humes) is a go-to for minimals who love fuss-free designs.
You don't get much more spring-ready than a lightweight trench coat in soft sage.
The puff sleeves, the glossy orange shade, this trench by Australian label Aje is an all-round beauty
Zara's trench coats always sell out fast, so you'll have to be quick to get this faux-leather version.
Robe-style coats were all over the catwalks for spring/summer 2023, and Mango got the memo.
No trench coat edit would be complete without an iconic Burberry style.