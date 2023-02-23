  1. Home
It’s Officially Trench Coat Weather – These Are The Best Ones To Buy

The Grazia office is obsessed.

Trench coats
by Harriet Davey |
Posted on

We're calling it, trench coat weather is here! That's right, pack up your puffers because we're ready to fully embrace the joy of a lighter layer. So much so, the Grazia fashion team have already been seen wearing theirs in the office.

Trench coats
Naomi Elizée ©Getty

But which styles? While classic camel and beige are always a firm favourite, this year, we're seeing so many alternative colours, prints and materials enter the chat. We're talking leather (as worn by Alexa Chung and Zoë Kravitz), denim and high-shine vinyl, to name a few.

Trench coats
Margaret Zhang ©Getty

At fashion month so far, show-goers have been wearing theirs with everything from denim maxi skirts (a key Y2K trend this year), tailored pieces and, well, practically any outfit going. Because when it comes to the humble trench, you can guarantee it'll work with any look.

Street style wearing trench coat
©Getty

But if there's one rule to stick to when it comes to finding a trench for 2023, it's all about the length. Forget short styles that swing around (or above) your knees, it's all about the long maxi versions, often in an oversized fit. No matter your style, budget, size or height, we've found the best trench coats to snap up from the likes of Zara and Massimo Dutti to Tôteme, Aje and Claudie Pierlot.

Gallery

SHOP: The Best Trench Coats For Women 2023

Aligne, Gilda Maxi Trench Coat
1 of 21
CREDIT: Aligne

If you love an oversized silhouette, this Aligne style made from eco-conscious materials is the one.

& Other Stoires, Relaxed Double-Breasted Trench Coat
2 of 21
CREDIT: & other stoires

The contrasting colours on this & Other Stories trench gives it that designer feel, but with a high street price. Sold.

COS, Belted Denim Maxi Coat
3 of 21
CREDIT: Cos

Denim dresses, tops and trench coats and even boots are key this season. Well done, COS.

& Other Stories, Relaxed Wool Belted Trench Coat
4 of 21
CREDIT: & Other Stories

If you want a coat that'll still be cosy, look to this wool iteration that you can wear when it's chilly, too.

Claudie Pierlot, Gina Logo-Panelled Trench
5 of 21
CREDIT: Selfridges

Logomania isn't going anywhere so this Claudie Pierlot style gets our vote.

Reiss, Eden Trench Coat
6 of 21
CREDIT: reiss

If you like your coat to be a talking point, Reiss has you covered (quite literally) with this hot pink winner made from recycled materials.

Mackage, Gael Leather Trench Coat
7 of 21
CREDIT: Mackage

Leather trenches have been worn by celebs including Zoë Kravitz and Alexa Chung for years. This buttery soft Mackage style (in beige or black) is an investment worth making.

River Island, Petite Yellow Longline Trench
8 of 21
CREDIT: River Island

If you're petite (or just prefer a slightly shorter style) then this River Island coat in buttery yellow croc print is the one.

Massimo Dutti, Contrast Coloured Trench
9 of 21
CREDIT: Massimo Dutti

For a khaki coat with a twist, look to this Massimo Dutti trench with flashes of pink on the collar, cuffs and belt – love!

Tôteme, Signature Double Breasted Trench
10 of 21
CREDIT: Toteme

Like all Tôteme coats – including the quilted and the scarf jacket – we know this trench will be seen everywhere.

ASOS Tall, Check Trench Coat
11 of 21
CREDIT: Asos

The model (for reference) is 5.11", so this longline trench is perfect for taller women who like the maxi length.

Arket, Linen Cotton Trench Coat
12 of 21
CREDIT: Arket

For a timeless classic, of course a black coat will always serve you well no matter your style.

New Look Curves, Camel Belted Trench Coat
13 of 21
CREDIT: New Look

Not only is this classic camel trench under £50, it also comes in sizes 6-32 and can also be found in the petite and tall sections.

Ottolinger, Buckle-Embellished Brand-Patch Cotton Coat
14 of 21
CREDIT: Ottolinger

All for this stud-detail style by Berlin-based brand (try saying that out loud) Ottolinger.

Musier Paris, Myriam Stretch Woven Trench Coat
15 of 21
CREDIT: Musier Paris

Brown is the new black this season, and French brand Musier agrees with this cool cord style.

Dissh, Foster Stone Trench
16 of 21
CREDIT: Dissh

Aussie label, Dissh (loved by Rochelle Humes) is a go-to for minimals who love fuss-free designs.

Warehouse, Maxi Trench Coat
17 of 21
CREDIT: warehouse

You don't get much more spring-ready than a lightweight trench coat in soft sage.

Aje, Roxanne Trench Coat
18 of 21
CREDIT: aje

The puff sleeves, the glossy orange shade, this trench by Australian label Aje is an all-round beauty

Zara, Faux Leather Trench
19 of 21
CREDIT: Zara

Zara's trench coats always sell out fast, so you'll have to be quick to get this faux-leather version.

Mango, Embroidered Trench
20 of 21
CREDIT: Mango

Robe-style coats were all over the catwalks for spring/summer 2023, and Mango got the memo.

Burberry, Cotton Gabardine Trench Coat
21 of 21
CREDIT: Burberry

No trench coat edit would be complete without an iconic Burberry style.

