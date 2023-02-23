It’s Officially Trench Coat Weather – These Are The Best Ones To Buy

by Harriet Davey |

We're calling it, trench coat weather is here! That's right, pack up your puffers because we're ready to fully embrace the joy of a lighter layer. So much so, the Grazia fashion team have already been seen wearing theirs in the office.

Naomi Elizée ©Getty

But which styles? While classic camel and beige are always a firm favourite, this year, we're seeing so many alternative colours, prints and materials enter the chat. We're talking leather (as worn by Alexa Chung and Zoë Kravitz), denim and high-shine vinyl, to name a few.

Margaret Zhang ©Getty

At fashion month so far, show-goers have been wearing theirs with everything from denim maxi skirts (a key Y2K trend this year), tailored pieces and, well, practically any outfit going. Because when it comes to the humble trench, you can guarantee it'll work with any look.

©Getty

But if there's one rule to stick to when it comes to finding a trench for 2023, it's all about the length. Forget short styles that swing around (or above) your knees, it's all about the long maxi versions, often in an oversized fit. No matter your style, budget, size or height, we've found the best trench coats to snap up from the likes of Zara and Massimo Dutti to Tôteme, Aje and Claudie Pierlot.