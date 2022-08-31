Bella Hadid Just Made A Case For Double Denim, Here’s How To Actually Wear It

Bella Hadid is the leader of the '90s and Y2K movement this year. Wearing everything from butterfly tops to belly chains and micro minis, it's clear to see she can pull off any outfit going. But as a supermodel, we're not surprised. Sometimes, though, she reignites a trend that we can all imitate, and this is what's happening with double denim. Recently stepping out in a corset top (another mini trend) and baggy jeans complete with a cord necklace with crystal pendant we could probably dig out of our teenage jewellery box. It's certainly a vibe.

Sure, not all of us will want to style double denim the nostalgic way, but there are so many ways to wear it this year. Its style credentials may have been questioned in the past, but there's no doubt that double denim is finally getting the recognition it deserves. Iconic (thanks to Justin and Britney) we know it'll be big news for autumn/winter 2022, and there are so many stylish ways to try it out.

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 29 : Bella Hadid attends the victory of Serena Williams of USA on Day 1 of the US Open 2022, 4th Grand Slam of the season, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 29, 2022 in Queens, New York City. (Photo by Jean Catuffe/GC Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 31: Julia Fox is seen on March 31, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Another fan of double denim is Julia Fox who opted for a DIY job by making her own crop top out of a pair of jeans. Again, not everyone is going to take this approach to the trend considering there are easier ways to wear it; a shirt with jeans, a mini skirt and jacket or a denim dress layered with a denim shirt, for example. If you want to tap into another mini trend for autumn, though, rhinestone embellished denim is key. And, yes, the street style set have already been wearing it.

PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 05: Jaime Xie wears gray sunglasses, a blue denim with embroidered rhinestones oversized shirt, blue denim with embroidered sequined cigarette pants, white leather pointed pumps heels shoes , outside Alexandre Vauthier, during Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022 2023, on July 05, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

For a more casual take on the trend, the easiest way to wear it is by adding a denim shirt to your trusty pair of jeans. Fail-safe and equal parts stylish and practical, you can do no wrong with this look. Need further proof? This guest at Paris Fashion Week last season went for top-to-toe tonal blue. It works.

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 23: A guest seen wearing green sunglasses from Miu Miu, silver necklace, a light blue denim button shirt, a light blue wide leg jeans, a light blue leather Bottega Veneta Padded Cassette bag and light blue Balenciaga sneakers, outside the Dries Van Noten show, during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2023 on June 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

Now for some throwbacks, as we can't talk about this trend without showing you how we all remember it. Aside from the iconic matchy-matchy Britney and Justin 2001 moment, so many other A-listers have given their take on the look throughout the years. Sienna Miller, went for skinny jeans in 2005 (of course) paired with a denim waistcoat. And with waistcoats making a comeback this year, we wouldn't be surprised if denim iterations started reappearing for autumn.

Sienna Miller in 2005 ©Getty

Rihanna has tried double denim a few times, with she too also sticking to skinny jeans in 2017 with a matching indigo jacket. A way to bring this ensemble straight into 2022, though, is by ditching the matching denim tones and opting for different shades of blue or even coloured denim. TikTok has also decided that skinny jeans are cancelled, so if you agree, stick to baggier jeans with a jacket in an oversized fit for a fresh feel.

Rihanna in 2017 ©Getty

Another way to wear double denim is by adding another denim item to the mix for a triple threat. Because if you're going to give it a go, you might as well go full on denim mania. With Western being prevalent this year, we also want to tell you not to forgo touches of tassels, suede accessories and even add a full Canadian touch with Cowboy boots. Yep, really. Want to give it a go? Keep going to shop the best denim pieces that'll work so well together.