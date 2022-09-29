We’ve Found The Impossible Dream: Wide-Calf Boots That Look Good (And Actually Fit)

There is, of course, a silver lining to cold weather – welcome back boots!

There's just one problem. Regardless of how much mainstream brands like to persuade us, calves are just like any other body part. Meaning, they don’t actually all come in the same size. This can make boot shopping a nightmare for, well, basically everyone. Luckily, you never have to experience the squeeze again.

Marks & Spencer, for example, allows you to search by calf circumference, ranging from 30cm to 50cm, and has the kind of classic block-heeled knee-high that won't date by next winter. Simply Be's 'Curvy Calf' range, meanwhile, does exactly what it says on the tin, while ASOS has both a wider boot and wider calf fit.