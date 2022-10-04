The ’90s Grunge Aesthetic Is A Whole Autumn Mood – Here’s How To Wear It For 2022

If you haven't done so already, this is your reminder to dust off the cosy knits at the back of your wardrobe and polish your boots. We're ready to embrace the new season in all its glory - and this, of course, means thinking about what autumn trends might work for your wardrobe. There seems to be two ends of the fashion spectrum this season. On one side you have the likes of Valentino and Versace, who are championing all things pink, and on the other, you have many designers starting a revival of the '90s grunge aesthetic. Acne Studios went for oversized blazers, Altuzarra had ripped sweaters, Bottega Veneta backed baggy jeans and Marni bought back the leather biker jacket. And of course, Paris Fashion Week saw every street-styler decoding this trend to give it a fresh new spin.

Kim Jones

Back in the '90s, a red plaid shirt would have most likely been worn over a Nirvana band tee. For 2022, however, filmmaker Kim Jones wore the staple buttoned up and tucked into a pair of sleek leather trousers. The checked shirt is still worn oversized for that 'I just threw this on' vibe the grunge aesthetic adheres to, but polished accessories make it feel way more grown-up.

Gabriella Karefa-Johnson ©Getty

Proving that vintage tees are making a comeback, though, is stylist Gabriella Karefa-Johnson. And yep, now we want to wear one. The best part about grunge (as perfectly illustrated, here) is how nothing has to match or co-ordinate like a lot of the trends we've witnessed this year. Instead, it's all about the laidback, anything goes approach that makes the return of this '90s favourite so fun to try out.

Yoyo Cao ©Getty

Influencer Yoyo Cao opts for the 'with the band' look and ties a jacket around her waist. This trend is so versatile, you can even just style the pieces you have in a way that'll instantly make it look more grunge. But if you want to make any outfit have an instant nod to the trend, then focus on accessories. Chunky boots and a beanie hat will do the trick, but silver chain jewellery worn layered is also an easy way to toughen up your autumn outfits.

Eugenie Trochu ©Getty

Showing how to do grunge the French way, Eugenie Trouchu manages to tick off preppy and grungy with this matching shirt and tie look worn with a pleated skirt (another key grunge item), and this season's hero pairing: socks and loafers. It's the oversized leather biker that gives it a grungy overhaul - and they just so happen to be making a major comeback this season, so make sure to dig yours out.

Now you know how to wear grunge the 2022 way, these are some pieces you can shop to add a twist to your existing wardrobe. Whether it's Zara's leather waistcoat over a slip dress, or a slouchy striped knit worn with baggy jeans and loafers, these are guaranteed to make any outfit look edgier. With minimal effort needed.