It’s Time To Embrace Autumn Boots, And We’ve Found The Best Styles To Suit Everyone

Weather chat is in full force. Do we need a jacket? Should we take sunglasses or an umbrella? (Answer: always both). And do we wear sandals or boots? If the shops have anything to do with the decision, it'll be boots all the way. With new-season autumn boots dropping in all over the place, you'll be spoilt for choice when it comes to picking the perfect pair. Luckily, we've taken on the task of perusing all of the new offerings to pick the key footwear trends for you. And, trust us, there's bound to be one (or two, or three) to suit your style and budget.

©Getty

If you embraced the chunky stomper boot trend last year, it's time to dig them out, because they're back in a big way (quite literally) this year, too. We're talking thick-thread soles and weighty silhouettes that'll add a cool edge to any floaty dress or trusty pair of straight-leg jeans.

When it comes to colours of autumn boots, the likes of Jil Sander and Hermès put creamy, buttery soft leather heeled iterations in mid to knee-high on the runway. And of course classic black, brown and tan pairs are always a wise investment (even if Arket's futuristic silver pair may sway you into trying something new in the autumn boot department.)

©Getty

Another key trend spotted on the catwalks at the likes of Chloé and Isabel Marant is cowboy boots. And believe us, these are quite literally everywhere this year - from Mango and Free People to Ganni.

Adding a boot to any outfit will bring those new season autumnal vibes, save you from the unpredictable weather, and if you need even more reason to wear them, then being able to skip your monthly pedi must be it. Keep going to shop the 15 best autumn boots the Grazia fashion editors are backing for 2022.