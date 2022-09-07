The Best Autumn Jumpers Are Already Online, And We’ve Found Them All For You

Whether you're team summer or team autumn, the fact of the matter is we'll all have to wear cosy knitwear soon. Now we're in September (how did that happen!?) it's only going to get colder. And while some of us are already ordering pumpkin spice lattes, the rest of us are reluctant to wave goodbye to hot weather and are booking a last minute beach holiday. But we have some good news for you, as this year just so happens to be one of the best when it comes to knitwear offerings. Sure, a black cashmere sweater or a cream cardigan will suffice when it comes to keeping you warmer, but autumn jumpers are anything but boring for 2022. So, our advice if you're sad to see summer go? Keep up the joyful momentum of warm-weather dressing and invest in bright, fun, statement styles.

Ellie Delphine recently wore a Christopher John Rogers jumper (that reminds us of a Twister mat, in a stylish way) and wow, we want it purely for its mood-boosting credentials. Styling it with another key autumn item: the maxi skirt, Delphine shows how cold-weather dressing can be as fun as you make it.

Ellie Delphine

If we were to choose one jumper you're guaranteed to see every fashion editor and influencer wearing this year, though, it will be the black and white stripe. With everyone from Khaite and Totême to Arket and H&M creating iterations, there's not a single new-season collection that won't have some sort of striped knit. The easiest jumper to wear with tailored trousers, over dresses or shoulder-robed over your trench (as seen below), trust us, you won't regret buying this sweater.

Karla Jenders

Talking of cult items, Ganni's argyle red and cream jumper is going to be the style of the season. And basically any argyle iteration is always guaranteed to be one of the best autumn jumpers around. We love how Snoh Aalegra (below) has styled hers with sleek tailored trousers for an elevated take on an otherwise casual knit.

Snoh Aalegra

Add to this roll necks, collared and half-zip versions and you have a carefully curated edit of the 15 best autumn jumpers our editors are backing this season. Shop them all below, and be quick, the best autumn jumpers always go first.