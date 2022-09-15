It’s Time To Bring Back Leather Trousers, And These Are The Best Pairs On The High Street

As soon as temperatures remotely start to drop, we reach for our leather trousers. Timeless, polished and surprisingly easy to wear, they’re a hero item for autumn/winter. We would even go as far as to put them in the same ‘classics’ category as trench coats and cashmere knits. Yep, really. While we could bang on all day about the endless styling opportunities to be had with a great pair of leather (real, faux or vegan) trousers, instead, we’ll show you why they’re a forever piece. And trust us, there's not a single spray-on skinny pair that'll require talcum powder to remove them (in true Ross from Friends style.)

(Photo by Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Gigi Hadid recently stepped out in a contrast zip-detail pair of trousers with the matching top/jacket from Scandi label Jade Cropper. As a supermodel, naturally she can pull this bold biker-girl look off. But the main element to take from this outfit is that double leather is the new double denim for 2022. Need further proof? Influencer Lois Opoku (below) has created a more wearable outfit with brown leather trousers and a short-sleeved shirt.

Lois Opoku (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

If you're more of minimalist, a simple, fuss-free way to wear leather trousers is by teaming with staple separates such as a trench and black block-heel boots. But they have this innate power to make any items feel luxe, so you don't even need to try hard with the rest of the outfit. But in order to achieve this expensive-looking ensemble, it's all about sticking to straight or wide-leg pairs instead of the stretch-legging pairs we were used to seeing a decade ago.

(Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

The fact they've been around for decades in different variations, though, proves they can lend themselves to being both a wardrobe staple and trend-led. And want to know one trend we're seeing come through this time around? Colourful leather. Be bold and brave in the outfit department and opt for hot pink like Amaka Hamelijnck (below), or, you can embrace khaki and beige if you don't want to go full-on brights.

Amaka Hamelijnck (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

Finding the best pair of leather trousers can be a tricky task, but the high street has ticked off every cut, colour and fit this year. Jigsaw has a green pair that'll look effortless with a cream cable knit, Free People's contrast-stitch style has already been worn by fashion editors and influencers, and Mango has a stretch-waist trouser that'll be so comfy with trainers. No matter your vibe, leather trousers are guaranteed to be as regularly worn as your favourite jeans – trust us! Here's our edit of the best high street pairs you can shop now.