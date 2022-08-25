Rihanna, Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid Have All Been Wearing This Major Jewellery Trend

Instagram is a funny place when you think about it. It makes you feel like you know people. We can see what Hailey Bieber’s lounge looks like, we know where Bella Hadid has been on holiday and we can even tell what Kylie Jenner had for lunch. And when these A-listers get together, we’re of course eager to see what they all wear on their night out (most likely sponsored by Kendall’s tequila brand).

So it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that we (practically) know what pieces are in their jewellery boxes at the moment. And we’re not just talking about a certain brand (although, they do all love a bit of Missoma). These women have called it, 2022 is all about silver.

Yep, that’s right, it’s time to put your favourite gold chain necklaces to one side. Silver rings, bracelets, necklaces and earrings are becoming the staple style to be worn with literally any outfit. We’ve already told you how layering your jewels is the trend du jour, and now you can try it out with your new silver stacks, too.

Because the more the merrier according to the celebs. Hailey Bieber has illustrated the layered chain look to perfection, Kylie Jenner has gone for super-sized rings on every finger and Dua Lipa has locked in the '90s choker necklace for yet another season after being spotted wearing one for her 27th birthday.

If you’re team gold, this may take some serious persuasion from us to make you hop over to the other side. But we’ve created a refined edit below of the best new shiny silver jewels to make you feel inspired. There’s a cuff to join your ear party and a chunky necklace that’ll promise to polish up even the simplest of looks. And if you don’t want to ditch gold completely (we don’t blame you), then mixed metals is also a vibe.